Aircraft Lighting Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Analysis 2022-2027

The global aircraft lighting market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% during 2022-2027.

Aircraft lighting is mainly installed on the exterior and interior parts of an aircraft. It relies on technologies, such as control circuits and switches and resistors to automate strobe, electro-luminescent, and incandescence lights. It assists in providing illumination for servicing, safety, operational needs, and convenience of passengers. It also aids in improving pilot visibility, identifying aircraft location, heading and position, and making aircraft visible to ground personnel.

Aircraft Lighting Market Trends:

Due to the expanding international trade and the growing travel and tourism sector, there is a considerable rise in the volume of air traffic across the globe. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, leading players are launching innovative aircraft lighting solutions for specific flight operations. This, along with the rising trend of urban air mobility (UAM), an on-demand, automated passenger, and cargo-carrying air transportation service is creating a favorable market outlook. The market is also propelled by extensive investments in aviation infrastructure worldwide.

Aircraft Lighting Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the aircraft lighting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Astronics Corporation

• Bruce Aerospace (TransDigm Group Inc.)

• Cobham Plc.

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Luminator Technology Group

• Oxley Group

• Safran S.A.

• Soderberg Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• STG Aerospace Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aircraft lighting market based on light type, technology, aircraft type, aircraft design, installation type and region.

Breakup by Light Type:

• Exterior Lights

• Interior Lights

Breakup by Technology:

• LED

• Fluorescent

• Others

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

• Commercial Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

• Others

Breakup by Aircraft Design:

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

Breakup by Installation Type:

• Line-Fit

• Retrofit

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

