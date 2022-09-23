Workshops On The "5 Ways to Thrive" Are Now Available To Corporate Executives
Mental Health Awareness: Illuminate Your Employee’s Wellbeing and Guide Them from Feeling Unfilled to Fulfilled
Kerry Preston is an inspiration. A mentor, a role model and a guiding light who radiates beautiful energy.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growtality, Inc. today announced the “5 Ways to Thrive Workshop”, a new virtual session that allows you to Illuminate Wellbeing and go from feeling unfilled to fulfilled immediately!
— Kory Marchisotto, President of Keys Soulcare and CMO of e.l.f. Beauty
The “5 Ways to Thrive” workshop offers a new formula to live each day with more purpose, intention, vitality, and fulfillment while achieving results.
Features and benefits of 5 Ways to Thrive include:
● Finding time for what matters most in all facets of your life
● Increase levels of satisfaction and emotional composure
● Embrace your strengths and focus your attention by design
● Increase intrinsic motivation and inspiration
● Dedicated website for daily practice and follow-on practices
5 Ways to Thrive will be available starting October 1, 2022
For more information on Illuminating Your Employee’s Wellbeing, schedule a Discovery Call at www.MeetwithKerry.com
Growtality, Inc.’s mission is to fill the world with thriving leaders by supporting their growth and vitality. As strategic advisors, they provide proven formulas to achieve outstanding results. Making the world a happier place every day.
Limited dates are available.
