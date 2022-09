Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market Size will Touch a New Heights in Coming Year with Top Key Players

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market

North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical oxygen gas cylinders contain high pressure oxygen that is used for various medical purposes. Additionally, medical oxygen gas cylinders are available in various formats and sizes to meet the various needs of end users. The continuous demand for essential gases in hospitals has led to a significant increase in the sales of medical oxygen gas cylinders.

Additionally, the geriatric population is considered to be the largest contributor to the medical oxygen gas cylinder market as the geriatric population is highly susceptible to chronic disorders such as cancer, asthma, diabetes, and heart attack. Moreover, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as Covid-19 is driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of technology, the global medical oxygen gas cylinder market is segmented into pulse flow and continuous flow. The continuous flow segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing burden of COVID-19, increase in target population and launch of cost-effective medical oxygen gas cylinders as major factors driving the market.

The global medical oxygen gas cylinder market is segmented into portable and stationary. The fixed segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The consumption of the portable segment is expected to grow at a high pace as most people prefer to keep such cylinders at home in case of emergency, especially in the current pandemic situation.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the incidence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing rapidly, as well as the region's high population, growth in healthcare is driving the need for oxygen cylinders. Infrastructure, and increase in number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ:

โ€ข By technology, the continuous flow segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

โ€ข By product, the fixed segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

โ€ข By end user, the hospital segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.40% from 2021 to 2030.

โ€ข By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

โ€ข ResMed

โ€ข Airgas Inc.

โ€ข Inogen Inc.

โ€ข Messer Group GmbH

