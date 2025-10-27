Bean Sprouts Market Overview by Increasing Demands and Sales By 2024-2033

Growth is driven by rise in health consciousness, demand for organic food, expansion of vegan population, and increase in popularity of Asian cuisine worldwide.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global bean sprouts industry was valued at $4.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.3 billion by 2033, growing with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2033.Leading Key Players: -Henan LvsezhongyuanZhengzhou New VillageNingbo WulongtanAnhui AnxinFuji Natural FoodsNarita FoodsPulmuoneDaesangJonathan SproutsDownload PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A67545 The global bean sprout market growth is driven by several key factors. Increase in consumer awareness of health benefits associated with bean sprouts, such as high nutrient content and low-calorie count, boosts their demand. The rise in popularity of plant-based diets and vegetarianism further encourages consumption of bean sprouts. In addition, the convenience and versatility of bean sprouts in various cuisines make them attractive to diverse demographics. Advancements in sprout production techniques and expanding distribution channels enhance market reach globally. Moreover, growth in trend of organic and non-GMO food positively influences market dynamics, as consumers seek healthier and safer food options.Recent Industry DevelopmentsIn November 2021, Van der Plas Sprouts partnered with a Spanish company called GreenFarm, which specializes in the production and distribution of organic fruit and vegetables to expand product offerings and distribution channels of Van der Plas Sprouts.In August 2021, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. acquired Mighty Meals, an online organic grocery delivery company to enhance e-commerce capabilities and provide customers with increased convenience in the bean sprouts market.In March 2021, Jonathan Sprouts launched Sprouty Snacks to increase the product portfolio of roasted and seasoned sprouted beans and lentils.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bean-sprouts-market/purchase-options By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 as bean sprouts are widely used in Asian cuisines, being essential ingredients in dishes such as stir-fries, soups, and salads. The cultural preference drives high consumption rates in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific countries have large populations with diverse dietary habits, contributing to substantial demand for bean sprouts. In addition, favorable climatic conditions in many Asian countries facilitate year-round production of bean sprouts, ensuring consistent supply. Furthermore, increase in urbanization and rise in disposable incomes in the region further stimulate consumption in the region.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global bean sprouts market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A67545 Trending Reports:Pdo Feta Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pdo-feta-cheese-market-A323675 Saw Palmetto Berries Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saw-palmetto-berries-market-A32241 Vegan Flavor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-flavor-market-A279675

