Tampa Collection Agency's Employee to Teach Free Financial Literacy Course in Orlando September 17, 2022
Debt Collection Agency in Tampa
Tampa Collection Agency
Tampa Collection Agency's Employee to Teach Free Financial Literacy Course in Orlando September 17, 2022
Are you struggling to manage your money and keep your finances under control? In this seminar, you will learn tried-and-true money management principles through our keynote speaker.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preferred Group of Tampa's Chief Officer of Information, Compliance, & Development is taking over 20 years of industry experience and will teach a free 4-hour workshop on Saturday at Life Connection Church off Goldenrod just South of the East-West Expressway (408). This event will be both an in-person and lived-streamed event, allowing attendance from anywhere. Additionally, the event is open to all who want to learn more about financial literacy and improving their financial decision-making. Students, young adults, parents, and grandparents are all welcome. Anyone who attends does not need to be a member of any church. This extraordinary opportunity is just another example of The Preferred Group of Tampa’s (a Tampa Collection Agency) service, dedication, and support to its community and its ministry.
— LCC Official
“Are you struggling to manage your money and keep your finances under control? Do you think it's too complicated, but you are willing to learn?” stated Life Connection Church official, “In this seminar, you will learn tried-and-true money management principles through our keynote speaker.”
Registration will start around 9:30 am (EST) and the Life Connection Church (LCC) women's ministry will be serving a light lunch for those in attendance in-person. Anyone can RSVP at Life Connection Church event’s page.
This event will also be livestreamed from the Life Connection Church's website's event page; however, anyone who is interested will still need to register. Life Connection Church’s event page will show livestream once it commences. One can also download the app to watch and listen on any electronic device. Search for "LCC Orlando" in Apple or Google Play store. Be sure to invite friends, family, and even other churches to join.
Originally formed as the Filipino International Christian Church in 1992, Life Connection Church Orlando is now a multi-cultural church with services in 3 different expressions: English, Filipino (Tagalog), and Spanish! For more information regarding Life Connection Church Orlando, please visit ficcorlando.com or call (407) 382-1016. In addition, one can visit the Life Connection Church Orlando location at 2550 S. Goldenrod Road Orlando, FL 32822.
Preferred Collection and Management Services and the Preferred Group of Tampa are family-founded, local-owned, faith-based, and values-driven organization passionate about helping further the mission by providing much-needed revenue recovery on extended receivables for all types of businesses from medical to service base companies. For more information regarding the Preferred Group of Tampa and Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc., please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. In addition, one can visit the Preferred Group of Tampa new location at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.
David Kelley
Preferred Group of Tampa
+1 888-980-0294
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Tampa Collection Agency Five Star Review