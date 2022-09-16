Submit Release
Resort City of Palm Springs Burned Out Community Reunites After 60 Years

Palm Springs Unity Rally

“Reclaiming our future by restoring our past” – Pearl Taylor Devers

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chairperson for the Section 14 Survivors Group, who is also an award- winning film producer, Pearl Taylor Devers, heads a healing rally for a community burned out and destroyed in the 1960s by the city's own fire department, without any or sufficient notice. The event was described in the state of California's 1968 Attorney General's report as a "City Engineered Holocaust".

”  The group, currently over 400 members, has hired a legal team and filed a case against the city of Palm Springs in 2021. The city council issued a formal apology and indicated a desire to work with the group to consider restorative justice. The victims of the community consisted of largely African and Mexican Americans. Devers called for a rally for the group to have an opportunity to finally come together tell their stories and impact of this atrocity and to pray for healing.

Guest speakers consist of Patricia Bruce of Bruce's Beach, famed CNN legal analyst and civil rights attorney, Areva Martin, along with Kavon Ward from "Where Is My Land."

Save The Date: First Rally will be September 17, 2022  at Frances Stevens Park, 500 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262  from 5:30PM to 9:00PM   .
For more information, visit the event page here.


   About Pearl Devers 
Pearl is an award winning film producer. Pearl worked 10 years coordinating the Red Carpet and the press for the Academy Awards/ Oscars. Pearl played a pivotal role in the making of The Rosa Parks Story starring Angela Bassett and Cicely Tyson which became a CBS Movie of the Week. The film was nominated for seven awards including an Emmy and went on to win an Image Award, the Dick Clark Family Values Award, the Christopher Award and a Humanities Award.  Pearl worked at ABC-Disney on such shows as; Good Morning America, Daytime Emmy Award, America’s Funniest Videos, General Hospital, Family Feud, United Cerebral Palsy Telethon and many more. Pearl is the Founder of the Heritage Edutainment Foundation, currently CEO of Nouveau Entertainment Inc, a corporation providing a wide variety of entertainment including; themed entertainment, fireworks/pyrotechnical services, concerts, films, documentaries, commercials and basic entertainment services.

Pearl Taylor Devers
Section 14 Survivors Group
+1 661-540-0864
