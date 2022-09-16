Legendary DJ Chill X help brings the Diaspora of people to Monchy’s Colombian Grill
"DJ Chill X brings out the crowd that follows House music"RAHWAY, NJ, UNION, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never done before, DJ Chill X will be bringing the culture of House music to Monchy’s in one glorious night of nonstop entertainment. DJ Chill X and Monchy’s will be joining forces along with Publicist Yolanda McIntosh (Yolanda Mac) from MizMacMarketing, LLC to celebrate and embrace the cultural diversity in the city of Rahway. Monchy’s owner, Caesar Ladino migrated 20 years ago to the United States from Colombia, South America. He will be opening his doors to legendary DJ Chill X on Friday September 16, 2022 at 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Admission will be collected at the door.
DJ Chill X is a world-renowned House music DJ who has rocked stages with Grammy Award winner DJ Louie Vega (Little Louie), DJ Duce Martinez (D Wild Music Radio), Steve Silk Hurley, DJ Chuck Chillout, and iconic Hip Hop pioneer Kool DJ Redd Alert, DJ Drewski (New York’s Hot 97), DJ Ruben Toro (Latin Bull worked with WBLS and WRKS). He has also worked with recording artists Colonel Abrams, Freddy Jackson, and 8-time Grammy award winner Luther Vandross. He has over 20 million views on YouTube and tours around the world showcasing his signature “House” style.
Caesar opens his doors and gives his heart to the community of Rahway. The intoxicating vibe of Monchy’s Colombian Grill prepares you for what the menu has to offer. Monchy’s signature dish, Tostones Mixtos, is a must have. DJ Chill X brings House music and club classics with his friends Mcee Ras Wiggins, DJ Steve Davis and DJ Frankie Vibe to perform live for an exclusive music mix. featured guest performance from Creme and Ally. You won’t want to miss this spectacular affair with special invited guests Celebrity Light Heavyweight Philly fame Boxer and award winning actor Terry J. Quintero-Moore. Keep your eyes out for the movement of DJ Chill X who is working on the title of King of House Music globally. The Virgo vs. Libra party is for the mature crowd and kicks off at 10 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m.at 169 W. Main Street in Rahway, NJ.
DJ Chill X is now available for interviews, bookings or to learn more about him please contact his publicist Yolanda Mac.
