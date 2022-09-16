HUMMINGBIRD is a tech company that helps financial advisors book more meetings with ideal prospects using the power of LinkedIn.

The tech companies process an understanding of the LinkedIn algorithm has averaged their 2000 advisers 15 new meetings a month with ideal prospects.

“It’s almost like Bruno Nicoletti… Is the LinkedIn algorithm,“ said one of HUMMINGBIRD‘s clients.

Mr. Nicoletti and his team have been serving financial advisors in the LinkedIn community for the last 2 1/2 years. With extreme attention to detail, and an almost genius understanding of social dynamics within the platform, HUMMINGBIRD has a 93% retention ratio with its clients.

The tech company works on a subscription model charging anywhere between 50 and $800 a month per financial advisor. That coupled with almost 10,000,000 data points of LinkedIn prospecting data makes HUMMINGBIRD the most exciting player on social media platforms.

“It’s very impressive what Bruno Nicoletti has been able to do. He scaled an idea to tech company worth maybe over $100 million in 3 years. There’s not a lot of people who can do that.” Said a mentor.

When we interviewed Bruno, he rarely spoke about his accolades. “Forget that noise, I’m just excited to be following through on a dumb idea I had. What other silly ideas will I come up with that turn into my future!?”

One thing is for sure, Bruno’s excitement and outlook on the world is motivating…

And one could even say contagious.

