UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - The most important priorities for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China defined

On September 15, the Congress Center of the International Tourist Center “The Great Silk Road” in Samarkand hosted talks between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

The leaders exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two states.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely thanked Xi Jinping for the article “Working together for a brighter future of China – Uzbekistan relations” published on the eve of the visit, which is programmatic and testifies to the long-standing historical ties between the people of the two countries. He noted the great achievements of the people of China under the President’s leadership and wished success to the forthcoming 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

In turn, Xi Jinping highly appreciated the ongoing program of large-scale reforms in New Uzbekistan, demonstrating impressive results in all spheres of life of the state and society.

The leaders considered further ways to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China.

It was noted that thanks to regular contacts at the highest level, an unprecedented level of interstate cooperation has been achieved.

In particular, last year the trade turnover reached a record $8 billion, and since the beginning of this year, it has grown by more than 30 percent.

Over the past five years, the volume of investments in the economy of Uzbekistan has exceeded $10 billion. The five-year program of full-scale economic cooperation is being successfully implemented. Joint projects are being fruitfully implemented in key sectors of the economy and the social sphere.

The importance of further enhancing trade and economic cooperation, including through the development of e-commerce, as well as the implementation of breakthrough industrial cooperation projects, primarily in such areas as the automotive industry, green energy, agriculture and infrastructure development, was emphasized.

The main attention was paid to the continuation of a broad study and implementation of the progressive Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, regional development and professional training.

The parties called for the intensification of interregional exchanges. In this context, it was proposed to hold the first Forum of Regions of the two countries before the end of the year in Uzbekistan.

The historic agreement on the launch of construction of the China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway, which is of strategic importance for strengthening transport connectivity and developing the region, was noted with deep satisfaction.

The main attention was paid to humanitarian cooperation, including the expansion of cooperation programs in healthcare, vaccine production, science, education and culture.

The parties agreed to hold next year the Year of Culture and Art of the Peoples of Uzbekistan and China, which will further strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.

Views were exchanged on the current issues of regional and international agenda.

The need was noted for continuing joint efforts to promote the peace process in Afghanistan and the economic recovery of this country, as well as systemic interaction within the framework of international and regional structures, including the “Central Asia – China” mechanism.

The Leader of China highly appreciated the activities of Uzbekistan as chairman of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which resulted in the adoption of important decisions to expand the Organization and strengthen its international authority.

Following the event, agreements were signed in trade, economic, investment, financial and technical cooperation on the implementation of priority projects worth $15 billion.

Following the talks, the President of China Xi Jinping invited the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a return visit to China.

Source: UzA