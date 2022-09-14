Submit Release
Documents signed to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China

Bilateral documents were signed following the fruitful talks between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

The heads of state signed a Joint Statement, which enshrines the main agreements, reflects an assessment of the state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

15 documents were also signed during the high-level visit, including:

– Memorandum on investment cooperation in green development;

– Memorandum on strengthening investment cooperation in the digital economy;

– Memorandum of cooperation in mineral resources development;

– Memorandum of cooperation in preventing and combating corruption;

– Memorandum of cooperation in construction;

– Cultural exchange program for 2022-2025;

– Agreement on cooperation between national news agencies;

– Agreement on establishing a partnership between Samarkand region and Shandong province;

- Agreement on establishing a partnership between Tashkent region and the metropolis of Chongqing;

– Agreement on establishing a partnership between Bukhara region and Yunnan province;

– Agreement on establishing a partnership between the cities of Bukhara and Kunming.

Agreements were also reached and signed in trade, economic and investment cooperation worth $15 billion.

Source: UzA

