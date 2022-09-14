Submit Release
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan arrives in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, invited as a guest to the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, has arrived in Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials met the distinguished guest at Samarkand International Airport.

The Leader of Azerbaijan will take part in the meetings to be held within the framework of the SCO Summit on political, economic and regional security issues.

Source: UzA

