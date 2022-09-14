UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - President of the People’s Republic of China awarded the “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” Order

The ceremony of solemn presentation of the highest state award of the Republic of Uzbekistan – the “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” Order to the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping took place.

Presenting the award, the Leader of Uzbekistan noted the huge personal contribution of the President of China to strengthening the centuries-old friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, deepening trust and mutual understanding, enhancing economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the people of the two countries.

It was noted that thanks to the joint efforts and special attention of the Leader of China, today relations between Uzbekistan and China have reached an unprecedented high level, acquiring a mature and dynamic character. Large-scale programs and projects of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction are being actively implemented.

Awarding the highest award of the Republic of Uzbekistan became an expression of deep respect for Xi Jinping as a statesman and political figure on a global scale.

The President of the People’s Republic of China became the first foreign leader to be awarded the “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” Order.

Source: UzA