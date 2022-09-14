Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,986 in the last 365 days.

President of the People’s Republic of China awarded the “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” Order

UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - President of the People’s Republic of China awarded the “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” Order

The ceremony of solemn presentation of the highest state award of the Republic of Uzbekistan – the “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” Order to the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping took place.

Presenting the award, the Leader of Uzbekistan noted the huge personal contribution of the President of China to strengthening the centuries-old friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, deepening trust and mutual understanding, enhancing economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the people of the two countries.

It was noted that thanks to the joint efforts and special attention of the Leader of China, today relations between Uzbekistan and China have reached an unprecedented high level, acquiring a mature and dynamic character. Large-scale programs and projects of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction are being actively implemented.

Awarding the highest award of the Republic of Uzbekistan became an expression of deep respect for Xi Jinping as a statesman and political figure on a global scale.

The President of the People’s Republic of China became the first foreign leader to be awarded the “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” Order.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President of the People’s Republic of China awarded the “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.