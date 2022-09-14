President of Belarus arrives in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Uzbekistan to participate as an observer in the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in Samarkand.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials met the distinguished guest at Samarkand International Airport.

The application of the Republic of Belarus for joining the SCO will be considered at the summit and a corresponding decision will be made.

Source: UzA