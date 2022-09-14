UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Presidents discuss the implementation of tasks to deepen practical cooperation

On September 15, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as an honored guest.

Welcoming the distinguished guest in the ancient city of Samarkand, Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that Uzbekistan sincerely values ​​friendship and cooperation with the fraternal Azerbaijani people, which are based on common values, spiritual and cultural heritage.

In turn, the Leader of Azerbaijan expressed deep gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan for the invitation and warm welcome, noting that the strategic partnership between the two fraternal countries had reached an unprecedented high level. It was noted with satisfaction that this year has become an important historical milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership. The results of the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan in June this year contributed to strengthening the dialogue at all levels and gave new momentum to deepen practical interaction. The development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, the growth of trade volumes, the successful implementation of cooperation projects in energy, automotive industry, agriculture, cotton growing and sericulture were highly assessed. The Presidents called for further strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. At the end of August, several cultural and scientific figures of the two countries were awarded high state awards of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. At the meeting, the main tasks were considered and further measures were defined to deepen the strategic partnership and practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. A schedule of the upcoming events has been agreed upon, including within the framework of the planned Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand.

Source: UzA