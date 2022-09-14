Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon hold talks

UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - On September 15, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The Leader of Tajikistan highly appreciated Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and highlighted the huge transformations that took place under the leadership of the President of Uzbekistan in Samarkand.

It was emphasized that the results of the Samarkand Summit will undoubtedly ensure further strengthening of multilateral cooperation within the Organization and increase the SCO’s authority in the international arena.

The Presidents noted with satisfaction the progressive expansion and deepening of friendship and good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance of the two fraternal countries.

Since the beginning of the year, the trade turnover has increased by 16 percent. Cooperation projects are being implemented in various sectors of the economy, including the light and electrical industries, agriculture and water management, transport and others.

The heads of state noted the importance of starting the practical implementation of the project for the construction of the Yavan hydroelectric power station, which meets the interests of the two countries and the entire region.

Interregional and cultural-humanitarian cooperation is actively developing.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan also exchanged views on the current regional and international issues.

Source: UzA