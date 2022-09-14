Submit Release
The President of Kazakhstan arrives in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials met the distinguished guest at Samarkand International Airport.

At the meetings within the framework of the SCO Summit, Kazakhstan delegation, together with other member states, will take part in discussions of issues related to enhancing cooperation.

Source: UzA

