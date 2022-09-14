UZBEKISTAN, September 14 - Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Presidents consider issues of further developing bilateral cooperation

On September 15, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who visits Samarkand as an honored guest of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed sincere gratitude to the Leader of Uzbekistan for the invitation and warm hospitality in the fraternal Uzbek land. He conveyed greetings from the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The distinguished guest emphasized the enormous construction and landscaping activity that is being carried out in Samarkand under the personal leadership of the President of Uzbekistan.

The Presidents noted with satisfaction that the traditionally close friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have reached a qualitatively new level in recent years and have been filled with specific practical content.

Attention was paid to the steady growth of trade, which has increased by 10 percent since the beginning of the year. Cooperation projects are being implemented in logistics, industry, agriculture and water management. Interaction between regions, cultural and humanitarian exchanges are enhancing.

Source: UzA