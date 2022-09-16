908 AW earns effective rating during UEI Capstone

The 908th Airlift Wing had a Unit Effectiveness Inspection performed by the Air Force Reserve Command’s Headquarters Inspector General Inspection Team from Sept. 8, 2022, to Sept. 13, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

The purpose of a UEI is to measure a unit’s effectiveness and readiness on a scale of four grades ranging from ineffective to highly effective.

“The UEI is fundamentally a report card for the unit,” said Senior Master Sgt. Chris Hines, the wing’s inspection superintendent.

The wing’s senior leaders were informed during the UEI out-brief that the wing had earned a grade of effective according to Wing Commander, Col. Craig Drescher.

“The (IGI) team validated that we are doing outstanding work,” said Drescher. “It was very gratifying to see the very large number of superior performers recognized across the wing.”

Hines said the success of the inspection is due in part to the hard work of the wing’s members.

“We are incredibly pleased to see the wing received scores of effective overall,” said Hines. “Every single member in every section of every unit takes their jobs serious, and that’s what helps the wing continue to pass these inspections and continuously accomplish the mission.”

In addition to have having a large number of individuals acknowledged as superior performers the wing also had two larger groups recognized as well.

“The 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and the 25th Aerial Port Squadron were recognized by having superior teams,” said Drescher.

Drescher wants the wing to realize what it has accomplished saying, “Well done team, catch your breath and enjoy this, you have earned it.”

The wing’s last UEI took place in May 2019 where the wing had received the highest scores of any reserve unit in nearly three years at the time.