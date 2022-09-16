Submit Release
Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.15.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 1565 by the Committee on Emergency Management – Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
  • AB 1765 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) –  Marks-Roos Local Bond Pooling Act of 1985: rate reduction bonds: review.
  • AB 1796 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Public postsecondary education: reenrollment.
  • AB 1904 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Consumers Legal Remedies Act: covered person.
  • AB 1906 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) –  Voluntary stream restoration: property owner liability: indemnification: claims.
  • AB 1981 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Jury duty.
  • AB 2023 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Jails: discharge plans.
  • AB 2172 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) –  Political Reform Act of 1974: electronic filings.
  • AB 2178 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Physicians and surgeons: special faculty permits: academic medical center.
  • AB 2361 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) –  Juveniles: transfer to court of criminal jurisdiction.
  • AB 2431 by the Committee on Banking and Finance – Business entities: statement of information: requirements.
  • AB 2537 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Vehicles: driver education.
  • AB 2627 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Electronically collected personal information: local agencies: the California Community Colleges: memorandum of understanding.
  • SB 1299 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Pupil instruction: California State Summer School for Mathematics and Science: eligibility: funding: tuition and application fee.
  • SB 1397 by Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) – Teacher credentialing: emergency teaching permits.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 1870 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Organic products. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1926 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Voluntary declaration of parentage. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1951 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Sales and use tax: exemptions: manufacturing. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

