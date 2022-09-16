Press Releases

09/15/2022

Monkeypox vaccines available at Sept. 17 New Haven PRIDEfest

HARTFORD, Conn.—The Connecticut Department of Public Health and Griffin Health are partnering on making the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine available at the upcoming PRIDEfest on the New Haven Green. The vaccines will be available to all eligible recipients from noon to 6 pm, Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Griffin Health vehicle which will be based on the Temple Street side of the New Haven Green.

JYNNEOS is a vaccine licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent monkeypox infection in people ages 18 years and older. When properly administered before or after a recent exposure, JYNNEOS can be an effective tool for protecting people against monkeypox illness

The vaccines are available at no cost and no appointment is needed at the New Haven PRIDEfest event. People should get two doses at least four weeks apart. It is important to note that the vaccine is no substitution for safe sex and other best practices to avoid the spread of monkeypox. Additionally, there are more than 20 providers across the state who are administering the monkeypox vaccine.

Getting vaccinated after a recent exposure may reduce the chance of getting monkeypox, and it can reduce symptoms. Persons are eligible to receive monkeypox vaccine if:

They had close personal contact in the past 14 days with a positive case of monkeypox (this may include sexual partners, household contacts, and healthcare workers); OR

Know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox OR

Had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in a jurisdiction (e.g., city/state/country) with known monkeypox.

For more information about monkeypox, please visit the CDC monkeypox webpage and the DPH monkeypox webpage

