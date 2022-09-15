Submit Release
Hoyer, Lee Host Poverty Task Force Meeting to Discuss Child Well-Being and Decline in Child Poverty

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) and Majority Leader’s Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity Chairwoman Barbara Lee (CA-13) hosted a Poverty Task Force meeting with Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) President and CEO Dr. Starsky Wilson to discuss issues related to child well-being and highlight promising new data showing a decline in childhood poverty.
 
Democratic Members of the Poverty Task Force heard from Dr. Wilson on a broad range of issues including education equity, affordable housing, gun violence in schools, voting rights, and CDF’s work to improve the odds for America’s most impoverished children. Dr. Wilson also highlighted new Census Bureau data showing a 46% decrease in childhood poverty in 2021, due in large part to the expanded Child Tax Credit that was made available to families under the American Rescue Plan. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from the Democratic Members to continue advocating for policies and programs with a proven track record of improving the lives of America’s most vulnerable children.
 
“House Democrats remain committed to ending childhood poverty and ensuring that our nation’s children are able to grow in an environment that fosters their whole well-being. While the new Census Bureau data is encouraging, we must continue to address access to education, gun violence, and housing needs in order to further tackle childhood poverty,” said Leader Hoyer. “I thank Dr. Wilson for speaking to Members today and sharing CDF’s work to fight for children and their needs. We stand united in our goal to make America a better place where our children can grow, thrive, and succeed.”
 
“For far too long, child poverty has gone overlooked and unaddressed in America. We received some promising data this week that illustrates a decrease in child poverty levels, but we still have a long way to go to address this epidemic,” said Rep. Lee. “The expanded Child Tax Credit enacted by Democrats last year made an immeasurable impact in families’ lives. It is imperative that we ​make Child Tax Credit permanent, continue investing in programs that help families cover essential costs, and end the cycle of systemic poverty that plague far too many in this country. I appreciate Rev. Dr. ​Starsky Wilson and the Children’s Defense Fund for their advocacy. I, along with Leader Hoyer and Members of the Task Force, remain fully committed to protecting our children’s futures. It is well within reach, we just need the will to get it done.”

About the Poverty Task Force
 
The Majority Leader Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity was first launched in 2013 to raise awareness among Members of Congress and the public about issues concerning poverty, the importance of poverty-alleviation initiatives, and the need to eradicate poverty in our communities.  Regularly consulting with experts and other stakeholders, it focuses on developing support for strategies to reduce and eradicate poverty while opposing cuts to anti-poverty programs.

Hoyer, Lee Host Poverty Task Force Meeting to Discuss Child Well-Being and Decline in Child Poverty

