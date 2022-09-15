Scholarship Awards Increased! Third Through Ninth Graders Eligible to Apply Now Through Dec. 31

TEXAS, September 15 - The Texas Match the Promise Foundation is excited to announce matching scholarships worth up to $2,000 and one-time grants worth $3,000 at today’s prices. The Foundation is offering these increased scholarship awards to even more students by expanding the grade range for eligibility to third through ninth graders. Match the Promise scholarships encourage families to save for college by supplementing their contributions to the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) – the state’s prepaid college tuition plan. The scholarships are awarded in the form of TTPF tuition units and can be used for undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions. Apply Now for Help with College Costs Third through ninth graders whose families have a family income of $100,000 or less can apply online for Match the Promise scholarships or download an application form to mail in. Eligible applicants may apply between Sept. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.* Families may also enroll in TTPF during this time if they haven't already done so.** The Foundation will match up to $500 of participant tuition unit purchases, with family incomes of $75,000 or less receiving a four-to-one match worth up to $2,000 and family incomes of $75,001 to $100,000 receiving a two-to-one match worth up to $1,000. The twelve applicants who score the highest will receive a one-time grant worth $3,000, which doesn’t have a matching component. The minimum contribution requirement of the scholarship program has been reduced from $100 to $50, and approved recipients will have until Aug. 31, 2023, to meet this requirement. Find more information, including how to donate to the foundation, online at MatchThePromise.org. You can also contact us via email or at 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570, for additional information. * Residency restrictions, age requirements, eligibility criteria, household income restrictions and contribution requirements apply. ** Residency restrictions apply. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (“Fund”) is administered by the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board (“Board”). Orion Advisor Solutions, Inc. is the plan manager of the Fund. The Fund and the Board do not provide legal, financial or tax advice and you should consult a legal, financial or tax advisor before participating. Non-residents of Texas should consider whether their home state, or the beneficiary’s home state, offers its residents any tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds and protection from creditors that are only available for participants in that state’s plan. Participation in the Fund does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university. Only the purchaser may direct redemptions, withdrawals, changes in beneficiary or other contract changes. You may lose money by participating in the Fund. No part of a contract is a deposit or obligation of, or is guaranteed or insured by, the Board, the state of Texas, or any agency or agent thereof. The contracts have not been registered with or approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or any state. Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, fees, charges and expenses associated with contracts, including Fund termination and reduced Transfer or Refund Value. Transfer Value applies to redemptions at private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, medical and dental schools, career schools and registered apprenticeship programs and is the lesser of: (1) the costs the units would cover at a Texas public college or university; or (2) the original purchase price of the units plus or minus net investment earnings or losses on that amount. Match the Promise FoundationSM scholarships can only be used at Texas public colleges and universities, and any Transfer Value of a scholarship account cannot be utilized. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contain this and other information about the Fund and may be obtained by visiting TuitionPromise.org or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5. Purchasers should read the Plan Description and all other Fund documents carefully before purchasing a contract. © 2022 Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. “Texas Tuition Promise Fund” is a registered service mark of the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. All rights reserved.