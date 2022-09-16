Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,276 in the last 365 days.

Bisbee Festival of the Arts in Unique Small-Town Arizona

Image for the Bisbee Festival of the Arts Invitational Exhibition of Bisbee Artists and Craftspeople October 22-November 27th bisbeefestivalofthearts.com

Bisbee Festival of the Arts Poster

dog sitting near vintage cars in the lowell district of bisbee arizona

Bisbee Festival of the Arts in the Lowell District - Photo by Journal of Lost Time

Bisbee Arizona arts and culture district sign with downtown lights in the background

Bisbee's Arts and Culture District Features Galleries, Bars, Restaurants, and Shops

Art lovers are invited to the Bisbee Festival of the Arts. The free event features 100+ local artists, live music, vendors and arts activities all the weekend.

Artists are the backbone of the Bisbee community. It is an honor to be able to support them and showcase art as the centerpiece of this town.”
— Karen Schumacher, Chair of the Bisbee Arts Commission
BISBEE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Bisbee invites art lovers to celebrate the creativity of this unique small-town during the Bisbee Festival of the Arts. The free event features town-wide arts activities throughout the weekend of October 22-23, 2022.

The outdoor festival will be held in the Lowell District of Bisbee, known for its restored historic storefronts and vintage automobiles. The main event will include art vendors, eclectic live entertainment, food and drink options, and one of the largest exhibitions of Bisbee artists to date.

The centerpiece of the Bisbee Festival of the Arts is a gallery exhibition featuring over 100 Bisbee artists and craftspeople. This invitational gallery exhibit highlights the thriving art scene and creativity of the town, with 2D and 3D pieces including paintings, sculptures, photos, furniture, jewelry, video, and more. The exhibition will be on display in the newly renovated Star Chevrolet Building at 16 Erie Street.

In addition to the gallery exhibition, an outdoor stage at the festival will play host to a dozen local musicians over the weekend with accompanying entertainment by the Aerie Circus Arts Troupe. Attendees are encouraged to explore the artisan vendor area and relax while being entertained by some of Bisbee’s best performers.

The Bisbee Arts Commission, a city commission with a mission of transforming lives and enriching the community through the arts, is the host and organizer of the festival. “Artists are the backbone of the Bisbee community. When we began creating the catalogue for the festival, it was astounding to see how many working artists there truly are here. After the negative effect the pandemic had on artists, craftspeople, and musicians, it is an honor to be able to support them and showcase art as the centerpiece of this town once again,” said Karen Schumacher, Chair of the Bisbee Arts Commission.

In conjunction with the Bisbee Festival of the Arts, other art-related events are scheduled throughout the weekend. On Saturday, October 22, visitors can see a parade of artist-created soap box derby cars on the streets of Old Bisbee. The 12th Annual BRATS (Bisbee Rolling Art Transport Society) Parade takes place on Main Street at 4:30 pm.

Following the parade, visitors are encouraged to attend another large exhibition of local artwork opening at the historic art center, Central School Project at 5:30 pm on Saturday. To round out the truly immersive weekend of art activities, a map of all the local galleries has been created for visitors to easily explore all of the art venues that Bisbee has to offer.

Entrance to the Bisbee Festival of the Arts is free. Festival hours are 10:00 am to 5:00pm on October 22-23, 2022. The gallery exhibition at 16 Erie Street will be open to the public during the festival, with ongoing gallery hours each weekend through November 27th. For more information, please visit: bisbeefestivalofthearts.com

Eva Rupert
Eva Rupert Events LLC
eva@evarupert.com

You just read:

Bisbee Festival of the Arts in Unique Small-Town Arizona

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.