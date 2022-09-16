Bisbee Festival of the Arts in Unique Small-Town Arizona
Art lovers are invited to the Bisbee Festival of the Arts. The free event features 100+ local artists, live music, vendors and arts activities all the weekend.
Artists are the backbone of the Bisbee community. It is an honor to be able to support them and showcase art as the centerpiece of this town.”BISBEE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Bisbee invites art lovers to celebrate the creativity of this unique small-town during the Bisbee Festival of the Arts. The free event features town-wide arts activities throughout the weekend of October 22-23, 2022.
— Karen Schumacher, Chair of the Bisbee Arts Commission
The outdoor festival will be held in the Lowell District of Bisbee, known for its restored historic storefronts and vintage automobiles. The main event will include art vendors, eclectic live entertainment, food and drink options, and one of the largest exhibitions of Bisbee artists to date.
The centerpiece of the Bisbee Festival of the Arts is a gallery exhibition featuring over 100 Bisbee artists and craftspeople. This invitational gallery exhibit highlights the thriving art scene and creativity of the town, with 2D and 3D pieces including paintings, sculptures, photos, furniture, jewelry, video, and more. The exhibition will be on display in the newly renovated Star Chevrolet Building at 16 Erie Street.
In addition to the gallery exhibition, an outdoor stage at the festival will play host to a dozen local musicians over the weekend with accompanying entertainment by the Aerie Circus Arts Troupe. Attendees are encouraged to explore the artisan vendor area and relax while being entertained by some of Bisbee’s best performers.
The Bisbee Arts Commission, a city commission with a mission of transforming lives and enriching the community through the arts, is the host and organizer of the festival. “Artists are the backbone of the Bisbee community. When we began creating the catalogue for the festival, it was astounding to see how many working artists there truly are here. After the negative effect the pandemic had on artists, craftspeople, and musicians, it is an honor to be able to support them and showcase art as the centerpiece of this town once again,” said Karen Schumacher, Chair of the Bisbee Arts Commission.
In conjunction with the Bisbee Festival of the Arts, other art-related events are scheduled throughout the weekend. On Saturday, October 22, visitors can see a parade of artist-created soap box derby cars on the streets of Old Bisbee. The 12th Annual BRATS (Bisbee Rolling Art Transport Society) Parade takes place on Main Street at 4:30 pm.
Following the parade, visitors are encouraged to attend another large exhibition of local artwork opening at the historic art center, Central School Project at 5:30 pm on Saturday. To round out the truly immersive weekend of art activities, a map of all the local galleries has been created for visitors to easily explore all of the art venues that Bisbee has to offer.
Entrance to the Bisbee Festival of the Arts is free. Festival hours are 10:00 am to 5:00pm on October 22-23, 2022. The gallery exhibition at 16 Erie Street will be open to the public during the festival, with ongoing gallery hours each weekend through November 27th. For more information, please visit: bisbeefestivalofthearts.com
Eva Rupert
Eva Rupert Events LLC
eva@evarupert.com