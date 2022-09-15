Rocket Lab Successfully Launches 30th Electron Rocket & 150th Satellite to Space

Rocket Lab USA, Inc RKLB ("Rocket Lab" or "the Company"), a leading launch and space systems company, has delivered its 30th mission and 150th satellite to orbit following its latest successful Electron launch earlier today.

"The Owl Spreads Its Wings" dedicated mission for Japanese Earth-observation company Synspective launched on the Electron rocket from Pad B at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 at 20:38 UTC, September 15, 2022. The mission successfully deployed a single spacecraft, the StriX-1 satellite, to a 563km circular Earth orbit, where it will join other StriX satellites launched by Rocket Lab in February 2022 and December 2020 as part of Synspective's Earth-observation satellite constellation.

"The Owl Spreads Its Wings" is Rocket Lab's seventh Electron launch this year with a 100% mission success rate for 2022. With today's 30th Electron launch and 150th satellite delivered to orbit, the mission also marked the 300th Rutherford engine flown to space on Electron. Designed and built by Rocket Lab, Rutherford is the world's first 3D-printed, electric pump-fed orbital rocket engine. Earlier this month Rocket Lab successfully test fired a reused Rutherford first stage engine for the first time. This is a significant technical achievement as Rocket Lab develops Electron into the world's first reusable orbital small rocket.

Among the Company's scheduled missions on the 2022 manifest is another attempt at recovering an Electron rocket with a helicopter and the first Electron mission from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 2 in Wallops Island, Virginia.

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 13-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 150 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab's Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006134/en/