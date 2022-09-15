Financial Advisor Announces Financial Planning Services for Firefighters & First Responders

Local wealth advisor launches program exclusively for first responders

Rockville, Maryland - September 15, 2022 - James Pessagno, a reputable financial advisor at CIC Wealth is pleased to unveil the Firefighter Family Protector program, a financial planning process designed to help first responders and their families prepare for any potential future hardship. As one of the highest-risk careers in America, Pessagno creates estate plans and secures survivor benefits for firefighters’ families in case of an accident or fatality on the job.

“Firefighters are some of the bravest and most selfless people in our society. They put their lives on the line every day to protect us and our property, and we are grateful for their service,” says James Pessagno, Financial Advisor at CIC Wealth. “Firefighters put their lives on the line every day and the Firefighter Family Protector plan helps provide them with peace of mind, knowing that their loved ones are taken care of in the worst case scenario.”

The Firefighter Family Protector program is delivered in 4 steps. Step 1 is about creating a will and making sure that all personal assets are distributed according to the individual’s wishes in the event of death. Step 2 is about setting up an appropriate life insurance policy so families are taken care of financially. In Step 3, CIC’s wealth advisors set up a trust so assets are easily and properly managed. Firefighters map out future financial goals during the 4th and final step.

For more information about the program or to make an appointment with James Pessagno, email jamesp@cicwealth.com.

About James Pessagno

James has over 15 years of experience in the financial industry, joining CIC Wealth in 2018 after spending the majority of his professional career as an independent advisor and in Retirement Plan sales with Nationwide Financial. James has the experience and ability to provide business owners with a more comprehensive style of planning, focusing on increasing the net worth of the business and the owner. This includes, but is not limited to, succession planning, key man policies, buy-sell agreement funding, Retirement plans, Group employee benefits and many other strategies, services, and solutions. His mission is to give business owners a sense of security that what they have worked on and created as their life’s work is secure, with paths forward to increase the overall value of the business, and give back a most valued asset, time. James also devotes time to providing financial services to individuals and families who are committed to protecting their assets and achieving their financial goals.

James lives in Towson with his wife and three sons. James is active in his community serving on the local youth rugby club board and volunteering with his son’s Boy Scout Troop.

Media Contact

Company Name: CIC Wealth

Contact Person: James Pessagno

Email: Send Email

Phone: 410 409-8211

City: Rockville

State: Maryland

Country: United States

Website: https://cic-wealth.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Financial Advisor Announces Financial Planning Services for Firefighters & First Responders