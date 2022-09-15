Submit Release
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Vintage Wine Estates To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ("Vintage Wine Estates" or the "Company") VWE.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Vintage Wine Estates stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/VWE.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On September 13, 2022, after the market closed, Vintage Wine issued a press release announcing disappointing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results. Therein, the Company revealed that it recorded $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments which were "identified through efforts to improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting." The adjustments included "physical inventory count adjustments of $12.4 million, $3.7 million related to the establishment of inventory reserves and $3.0 million related to the impact of additional remediation efforts." The Company further revealed that it's fourth quarter 2022 loss from operations was $27.7 million, compared to $10.9 million in the prior year quarter, which was due in part to "the $19.1 million non-cash inventory adjustments."

On this news, Vintage Wine's stock fell $2.32 per share or 40%, to close at $3.30 during trading on September 14, 2022.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/716233/Securities-Litigation-Partner-James-Josh-Wilson-Encourages-Investors-Who-Suffered-Losses-Exceeding-50000-In-Vintage-Wine-Estates-To-Contact-Him-Directly-To-Discuss-Their-Options

