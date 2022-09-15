Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Vintage Wine Estates To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ("Vintage Wine Estates" or the "Company") VWE.

On September 13, 2022, after the market closed, Vintage Wine issued a press release announcing disappointing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results. Therein, the Company revealed that it recorded $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments which were "identified through efforts to improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting." The adjustments included "physical inventory count adjustments of $12.4 million, $3.7 million related to the establishment of inventory reserves and $3.0 million related to the impact of additional remediation efforts." The Company further revealed that it's fourth quarter 2022 loss from operations was $27.7 million, compared to $10.9 million in the prior year quarter, which was due in part to "the $19.1 million non-cash inventory adjustments."

On this news, Vintage Wine's stock fell $2.32 per share or 40%, to close at $3.30 during trading on September 14, 2022.

