Attorney General, DCI Release Highway Patrol Trooper involved shooting summary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 15, 2022
CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Thursday released the summary of the July 14, 2022, Highway Patrol Trooper involved shooting that occurred in Madison, S.D. The report found that a crime suspect had fired a firearm at Highway patrol Troopers before Troopers fired and that the Troopers were justified in using lethal force. No one was injured in the incident.

The video and audio recordings of this incident as well as an examination of evidence by the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory corroborated the findings of DCI investigators and Troopers’ accounts that they faced clear and present danger and that there was danger to the public. “This was a fast moving and tense situation that included high speed pursuit during which a crime suspect fired a weapon at Troopers,” said Attorney General Mark Vargo. “There was a clear danger to the Troopers and the public and the Troopers’ use of lethal force was warranted.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation would like to thank the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the Madison Police Department and the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory for their assistance and cooperation during the investigation.

The summary of the incident can be found here.

                                                                             -30-

