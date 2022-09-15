Help plan the future of Escribano Point Wildlife Management Area

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will present a draft of the 10-year management plan for the Escribano Point Wildlife Management Area at a public hearing in Santa Rosa County on Oct. 5.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. in the Santa Rosa Board of County Commissioner Chambers at 6495 Caroline St., Suite M, in Milton. The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions regarding the management plan for the FWC-managed WMA.

The Escribano Point WMA encompasses approximately 4,129 acres in Santa Rosa County and stretches along the Blackwater and East bays. Its shoreline protects 10.4 miles of northwest Florida coast and is host to numerous imperiled species. Escribano Point WMA also offers many opportunities for public recreation including hunting, fishing, hiking and paddling.

“The Escribano Point WMA was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide fish and wildlife-based outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Hannah Klein, FWC land conservation planner. “The management plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or meeting; those are addressed through a separate public process. Visit MyFWC.com/Hunting or MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a management plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase. For more information and background on management plans and their goals, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation and select “Terrestrial Conservation” then “Management Plans.”

To obtain a copy of the management prospectus for the Escribano Point WMA, call Hannah Klein at 850-487-9767 or email Hannah.Klein@MyFWC.com.

