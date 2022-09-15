Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Former Representative Jeff Pyle

Today, in honor of former Pennsylvania State Representative Jeff Pyle, who died yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

Rep. Pyle served in the PA House of Representatives from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th District, which covers municipalities in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties.

The commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Rep. Pyle’s interment, which has not yet been determined.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.