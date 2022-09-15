Ilham Aliyev visited memorial complex of first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the memorial complex of the first President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov in Samarkand.

On the marble slab, set at the entrance to the complex, it is embossed in Uzbek and English: “This is a sacred and eternal place where the First President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the great statesman and politician, the respectable and honorable son of Uzbek people Islam Karimov rests”.

During the design and construction of the mausoleum, great care was taken not only to ensure that the structure complemented the Hazrat Khizr mosque, but also to preserve the historical appearance of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

President Ilham Aliyev laid flowers at the grave of the first President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.

The verses from the Holy Quran then were recited.