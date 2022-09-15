Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,943 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev visited memorial complex of first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov

AZERBAIJAN, September 15 - 15 september 2022, 12:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the memorial complex of the first President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov in Samarkand.

On the marble slab, set at the entrance to the complex, it is embossed in Uzbek and English: “This is a sacred and eternal place where the First President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the great statesman and politician, the respectable and honorable son of Uzbek people Islam Karimov rests”.

During the design and construction of the mausoleum, great care was taken not only to ensure that the structure complemented the Hazrat Khizr mosque, but also to preserve the historical appearance of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

President Ilham Aliyev laid flowers at the grave of the first President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.

The verses from the Holy Quran then were recited.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev visited memorial complex of first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.