Arc Releases REACTOR Coding Graphic User Interface (GUI) in V1.2, Developer Portal, Tutorial, and Business Model Insight

Arc Reactor documentation and developer portal is live Henry Syahputra - CTO and Co-founder of ARC ARC Logo ARC Reactor displaying and editing 1inch smart contracts. The Reactor GUI instantly ingests the entire of 1inch, converting it into a series of editable and functional diagrams.

ARC Reactor is a GUI that empowers software developers to ingest, audit, build, maintain, test and ship any code to any chain in minutes.

In building Reactor with the open-source mindset at its core, I hope everyone is welcomed into a blockchain world without limitation.” — Henry Syahputra

LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC officially moved ARC Reactor to V1.2 which allows developers to ingest any code from any EVM chain, and instantly display the code as a functional and editable diagram. Developers can immediately visually audit the code, with all exceptions and dependencies brought to light as well as how each module interacts with each other.From there, the software developer can edit, add and build code functions, collaborate with other developers, test the code and ship it to any EVM chain.In the following tutorial in the developer portal , smart-contract developers can follow a simple 8-step process which takes a total of 30 minutes of development time. This tutorial and video demonstrates how to ingest, audit, edit, test and ship a robust project like PancakeSwap from Binance BNB Chain to Polygon chain: https://reactor-docs.arc.market/category/tutorial ARC Reactor’s objective is to create the new GUI terminal for creating, auditing, building, maintaining, collaborating and shipping of all code. While the team have chosen to focus on the burgeoning EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) ecosystem first, their roadmap includes other all significant languages and ecosystems including Solana, Cosmos, PolkaDot, Hedera, Java, Python, Ruby, React and more.The team’s vision is that in a few years, the vast majority of software developers in startups and corporations will use ARC Reactor as the defacto tool for developing and maintaining all codebases.Henry Syahputra (CTO and technical co-founder of ARC) originally conceived of Reactor in 2018, inspired by the simple question: “What if all software development was a visual process, completely transparent and interactive? What could change?”“No code” and “Low code” solutions have by far and wide been a failure in enterprise. This is because they leave the corporation vendor-locked-in, the code is not build to scale well (especially in enterprise), and serves a limited function. This kind of solution is incredibly powerful in early stage startups and limited campaigns, but cannot form the basis of an ongoing business, which seeks to build on this code.ARC Reactor presents a paradigm shift, allowing any code to be ingested immediately, ranging from open source libraries and existing solutions, right through to existing code within a corporation or startup. The software developer gains instant insight into every aspect of the code, including potential malware, exceptions, broken dependencies and more. Furthermore, the display of the code visually offers a nuanced and different perspective of the code which recently led ARC Reactor to help one of the leading no code startups in WEB3 to identify a critical flaw in its architecture.Beyond this initial perspective, the software developer can dive deeper and see all the logic in the smart contracts and code displayed visually and alter that code, as well as add functions.From that point the software engineer can test the code they want to ship and deploy it to any chain they choose.Since Syahputra initially conceived of Reactor in 2018, his published paper has been cited numerous times, including by the Portuguese government for their Digital Identity solution in collaboration with WallID: https://scholar.google.com/scholar?cites=7580646348223569168&as_sdt=2005&sciodt=0,5&hl=en Syahputra shares: “My inspiration has always been the decentralization of opportunity for fellow human beings, as well as the mass adoption of blockchain technology. It occurred to me years ago: 'wouldn’t it be great if anyone could understand the blockchain and its idiosyncratic coding… what if anyone could understand it and build on it, especially those with economic barriers?'”ARC has already become inundated with requests to use Reactor. They are strategically aiming to open Reactor to the public in either late Q4 2022 or early Q1 2023. In the meanwhile ARC is partnering with projects from the waitlist based on merit of either partnership, strategy or innovation.They specifically focusing on reaching out to L1 and L2 chain partners, who they feel can effect the greatest change by significantly helping them and projects in their ecosystem to:1. lower barriers of entry,2. shorten development cycles,3. onboard software engineers faster,4. build more robust and secure solutions,5. lower costs and environmental impact,6. collaborate,7. audit,8. ship cross-chainARC anticipates announcing more team members, advisors, partnerships, and product releases in the coming weeks. ARC has already begun discussions for its first round of equity-based financing.For more information about this release as well as insights regarding the Reactor business model, please visit: https://arc-market.medium.com/arc-reactor-documents-and-tutorial-portal-launched-466d766005dc About ARC:ARC's mission is to be the central command console for crypto.ARC’s proprietary and unique offering starts with the ARC Reactor. Reactor’s rich design studio drastically reduces the time required to understand, audit and modify smart contracts. Users can ingest any Web3 project code, which becomes represented in a functional, editable diagram.From there, users can audit the code, use the visual editor to modify the code, add custom fractions, maintain code and ship to any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain. The ARC Reactor supports over 22 chains at present. All source code can be exported and used anywhere with zero vendor lock-in.This revolutionary technology lowers the barriers for developers. They can create smart contracts and dApps at a fraction of the time, cost and environmental impact.ARC uses this unique technology to create its own ecosystem of swaps that are 40% faster than Uniswap, and 30% cheaper. ARC offers the cheapest ETH swaps in crypto today.In 2022 ARC launched its co-operative NFT marketplace that focuses on co-marketing with launch partners and puts creators first. Arc’s marketplace offers a myriad of features such as lazy minting and only 1% fees (70% cheaper than the rest of the market).The $ARC governance and utility token is at the center of its product.Staking $ARC can provide users with early access to new products and releases, up to 50% revenue sharing across all features from swaps to the NFT marketplace, participation in future governance and airdrops from ARC and our partners and a generous APY for staking.----------------------------------------An abridged version of this press release originally appeared available on:Newswire: https://www.newswire.com/news/arc-unveils-reactor-a-groundbreaking-software-and-smart-contract-21823402 Associated Press: https://apnews.com/press-release/globe-newswire/technology-software-62996326b4e039a76a4f613a362ae4df Marketwatch: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/arc-unveils-reactor-a-groundbreaking-software-and-smart-contract-coding-graphic-user-interface-gui-in-v12-with-developer-portal-and-tutorial-2022-09-15?mod=search_headline Morningstar: https://www.morningstar.com/news/globe-newswire/8647436/arc-unveils-reactor-a-groundbreaking-software-and-smart-contract-coding-graphic-user-interface-gui-in-v12-with-developer-portal-and-tutorial Bezinga: https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/09/28879425/arc-unveils-reactor-a-groundbreaking-software-and-smart-contract-coding-graphic-user-interface-gui- GlobeNewsWire: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/09/15/2516853/0/en/ARC-Unveils-REACTOR-a-Groundbreaking-Software-and-Smart-Contract-Coding-Graphic-User-Interface-GUI-in-V1-2-With-Developer-Portal-and-Tutorial.html

Introducing ARC Reactor, a GUI to display and edit any smart contract, then ship it effortlessly cross-chain.