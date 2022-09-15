Submit Release
Greenstein, Singleton Bill to Mandate Cancer Screenings for Firefighters Signed into Law

Trenton – In an effort to ensure the safety of firefighters throughout the State, legislation sponsored by Senator Linda Greenstein and Senator Troy Singleton was signed into law today by Governor Phil Murphy to mandate periodic cancer screenings for professional firefighters not enrolled in the State Health Benefits Plan (SHBP).

 

“Governor Murphy signing this legislation signifies an opportunity for us to further protect our firefighters risking their lives to help those in need,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “Firefighting comes at great personal risk to those involved, and their families. I am pleased this new law will protect the health and wellbeing of our brave heroes up and down the State.”

 

The law, formally S-2743, will expand access to cancer screenings for firefighters who have a different health care plan than the SHBP through their public employer. The law will provide that there is no out-of-pocket cost to the firefighter, and the program will pay the provider directly, eliminating the need to reimburse the firefighter for such costs.

 

“Prevention and early detection are the best defenses against a cancer diagnosis and it is imperative that we ensure that our firefighters, who are already susceptible to this disease, are receiving regular cancer screenings,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “Firefighters risk their lives and health to protect and save the lives of residents throughout the State, and while we can never fully repay this sacrifice, this law will provide additional protection to individuals in this profession.”

