University in the U.S. Offering 100% Online Programs Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) has launched a new payment gateway via caluniversity.edu/pay, allowing students to make tuition payments through numerous options. These payment methods include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and many more. One of CIU’s latest payment options is Bitcoin and the stablecoin USDC, two forms of cryptocurrencies.

What Is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a virtual currency secured by cryptography, making it nearly impossible to counterfeit, according to Investopedia. This currency is often a decentralized network based on blockchain technology – a distributed ledger enforced by a disparate network of computers. Cryptocurrency is not distributed nor controlled by any form of government or higher authority. Therefore, it cannot be manipulated easily.

Why Use Cryptocurrency?

As educational institutions begin to catch on to accept the latest payment options, CIU has initiated its first step to provide students the opportunity to cover their tuition costs using cryptocurrency. CIU is prompted to adapt and practice the latest virtual trends in being a technology-first business university while aiming to deliver its students an exceptional online experience. According to Bitcoinist.com, “Colleges interested in growing will ultimately begin to view Bitcoin as a viable payment option for incoming and existing students.” California Intercontinental University is dedicated to driving change, meaning the highest innovative standards must be delivered to provide its students with an extraordinary online experience.

The Future Of Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is still in the early stages of mass adoption. However, large organizations and countries are beginning to implement digital assets. Reuters announced last year that El Salvador was making Bitcoin legal tender, and Paypal has already integrated it into their payments platform. Also, one expert interviewed by CNBC said that “cryptocurrencies will disrupt traditional finance because one of their most attractive utilities is the ability to efficiently transfer payment across borders with little to no cost, delay or foreign currency fluctuations.”

CIU strives to be at the forefront of new technology advancements to offer its students the most diverse learning experience. Thus implementing a cryptocurrency payment option was a no-brainer.