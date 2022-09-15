Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,891 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Military Department to host Annual Retiree Conference

On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, the Wyoming Military Department will host its annual Retiree Conference for Wyoming National Guard retirees, spouses, and surviving spouses at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Friday events begin at 3:30 p.m. with registration and a provider fair. A light dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a brief for attendees from senior leaders on current events within the Wyoming National Guard at 6 p.m.

 

Saturday events include a light breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by updates from Wyoming AARP, Survivor Outreach Services, Tricare, the Wyoming Veteran’s Commission, and the Cheyenne VA Hospital. The Cheyenne Old West Museum will be present for a history lesson. Attendees will also be offered assistance with estate planning and have the opportunity to receive an updated ID card if coordinated in advance. Events will conclude at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

 

You just read:

Wyoming Military Department to host Annual Retiree Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.