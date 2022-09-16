3 Reasons to Get Your Doctorate Degree

Getting a Doctoral Degree from California Intercontinental University could get you closer to that high-level position you've been dreaming of.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We know that deciding to pursue your doctorate can be challenging, as the path towards getting it often seems daunting. We put together this list of three reasons why getting that doctorate from California Intercontinental University could be life-changing.

1. Reaching Your Full Potential by Obtaining Higher-Level Skills

Earning your doctorate from CIU will allow you to hone your skills in writing, reading, research, and analysis, while at the same time helping you develop the character and persistence to face any challenges that may come your way.

With the help of this new personal and academic development, you’ll gain opportunities and experiences you wouldn’t otherwise have access to and realize your capability.

2. Economic Benefits

It is no secret that having that doctoral degree from CIU up your sleeve will open up a world of possibilities, including your industry’s highest-level positions.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, those with a doctoral degree can expect higher earnings and lower unemployment rates than those with a bachelor’s or master’s degree. So any financial sacrifice you endured during graduate school will return in the form of better working positions and lifetime earnings, just like any worthy investment.

3. Impacting An Industry Through Research

We understand that working towards that degree includes endless hours of rigorous research within your field. But have you stopped to think about how your research will impact economic and social change while at the same time enriching and advancing your skills? It’s a win-win.

Making an impact on the world by proposing your solutions to current industry-relevant issues will make a difference in the lives of others, and that is a great feeling.

Even though getting your doctorate from California Intercontinental University will require significant commitment and dedication, it could provide you with a greater purpose, lifetime impact on the world, and countless professional and financial opportunities. Kickstart your academic career today and start your application online!