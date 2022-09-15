Archery Deer Season Opens Today

CONTACT:

Rebecca Fuda: (603) 271-1126

NHFG Wildlife Division: (603) 271-2461

September 15, 2022

Concord, NH – As Granite State deer hunters head out for the opening day of archery season on September 15, part of this year’s planning process should include knowing where to register your harvest. All New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) rules and regulations associated with the state’s fall deer seasons remain in effect and will be enforced, including the registration of harvested deer. Hunters must, without exception, immediately tag their harvest and be prepared to register their deer within 24 hours at their nearest registration station.

Successful hunters invest significant time in scouting and pre-hunt organization and it will be just as important to be prepared to register your deer by taking the following steps when planning your hunt:

Know the location and hours of the closest registration station before you start your hunt.

Call the location in advance to confirm that someone will be available to assist you.

Please be courteous and patient with registration station staff.

For the most up-to-date list of registration stations in the Granite State, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/deer-check-stations.html.

Butcher shops are reporting reduced capacity to process harvested game or may not be processing wild game at all. When planning for a successful harvest, contact your butcher to confirm that they will be processing deer. If you are looking for a butcher, start with those with a history of processing wild game by visiting https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/butchers.html.

Hunters should be aware of the increased number of people sharing the outdoors this fall. It is more important than ever to be absolutely sure of your target and what lies beyond it. Pre-season scouting should be maximized and hunters should be prepared with back-up locations if their chosen spot is busy with other outdoor enthusiasts during this deer season. All outdoor enthusiasts must focus on safety and wear blaze/hunter orange when heading into the woods, onto the trail, or into the field.