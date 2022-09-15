SHOOT PASS SUPPORT - SUPPORTING THOSE FLEEING VIOLENCE

Jessie's House, MacEwan University Griffins, University of Alberta Pandas, and WIN House host a Charity Hockey Event in support of those fleeing violence.

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Thanksgiving weekend is the first Shoot Pass Support, Charity Hockey Event, featuring two games, a wing night, and a try-hockey event. The first of its kind, this event brings together domestic violence shelters and women's organizations encouraging a collaborative community impacting domestic violence in the Edmonton Metropolitan Area. Shoot Pass Support is proudly supported by Scotiabank and Wolfe Pack Warriors Foundation along with other funders.

"On behalf of the Board of the Wolfe Pack Warriors Foundation, thank you to the individuals and organizations working diligently to bring domestic violence out in the open and support survivors. We began learning with the help of Staff Sergeant Collette Zazulak of the RCMP, and we are continuing to listen and learn with WIN House, Jessie's House and their partners."

- Kristy Wolfe, Board Member, Wolfe Pack Warriors Foundation.

"At Scotiabank, respect for human rights & environments free from violence is fundamental to our business it is part of our core values across our business activities and operations. It's one way we demonstrate our purpose - For Every Future. We are proud to continue our 20+ year relationship in supporting WIN House & the work they do. As Canada's Community Hockey Bank, Scotiabankers invite & encourage everyone across Alberta's Capital Region to attend & support this charitable event – It matters."

- Brian D. Porter, Vice-President, Edmonton South District Scotiabank

Thursday, October 6th, Wing Night rub elbows with celebrities and hockey legends, vote for the hottest sauce, and participate in a live auction – the winners join hockey heroes during the Saturday game.

Saturday, October 8th, starts with outdoor family activities, mascots, and autograph signing at Clare Drake Arena. At puck drop, celebrating their 25th season in the university women's hockey league, University of Alberta Pandas play MacEwan University Griffins. Immediately afterwards, Edmonton Oilers Alumni take on Edmonton Police Association Blues, each team includes media personalities.

Sunday, shelter families get some ice time - skating and playing hockey with the University of Alberta Pandas and Edmonton Oilers Alumni!

"The collaboration between OEG, the Edmonton Police Service and Edmonton-area women's shelters is vital. This charity event will raise much needed funds and awareness for shelters and help ensure there is support for women when they need it most."

- Kevin Lowe, Oilers Alumnus & Edmonton Police Foundation Director

To make a difference, your help is needed! Two thirds of Canadians know a woman who has experienced abuse (Canadian Women's Foundation, 2021). Annually, Alberta shelters receive 52,300 calls from people seeking support.

Event proceeds support families coming to Jessie's House and WIN House helping create lives free of abuse. Breaking the cycle requires a unified, collaborative community approach. Working together, there can be a future free of domestic violence for all individuals.

"Shoot Pass Support presents an opportunity to unify efforts to support those fleeing violence. Together, we can better address the needs within our communities, without which, widespread change would not be possible. We can create a spirit of community, which reminds people we care."

- Leslie Allen, Executive Director of WIN House

"Violence against another human being is unacceptable. Everyone deserves to feel loved, safe, respected, and understood. Day by day we are creating a new future. We cannot do this important work alone. It takes all of us to make strong, healthy, and vibrant communities possible."

- Marla Poelzer, Executive Director of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation

MEDIA LAUNCH INVITATION – Free Lunch

Please join us for a Media Launch to bring awareness to Shoot Pass Support on Tuesday, September 20th at Wolfe Cadillac (17820 Stony Plain Road).

At 11:30 AM, a press conference will be held with representatives from:

An A Cappella food truck and the Great Canadian Kettle Corn Shack will be on site providing a complimentary lunch hosted by Wolfe Cadillac from 11:15 AM – 1:00 PM.

Details about the organizations involved

WIN House has been providing a safe place for individuals and children in Edmonton a safe place to flee for over five decades. WIN House operates two emergency shelters and one second-stage shelter, and exists to further non-violent relationships and environments.

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation was founded in 2012 after Jessica Martel was tragically murdered by her common-law husband. They are breaking the cycle of domestic violence through the actions of advocacy, awareness, and housing. Jessie's House is inclusive with an all-gender shelter for those fleeing violence.

The MacEwan University Griffins are excited to hit the ice in support of women's organizations in the Edmonton Area. Third year as part of Canada West, the team is excited to celebrate women's hockey at the University level.

This is the University of Alberta Pandas hockey team 25th season participating in the Canada West Conference of the USPORTS Women's Hockey league. Their community engagement has been empowering women for over two decades.

For more information on Shoot Pass Support - A Charity Hockey Event, and to purchase tickets, visit ShootPassSupport.com.

