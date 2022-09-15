Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,902 in the last 365 days.

DHHR To Host Virtual Hiring Event at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will host a virtual hiring event from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on September 22, 2022 for various positions at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital, located in Weston.

The virtual event will interview for the following positions:


Registered Nursing positions at Sharpe Hospital range from entry level patient care to charge nurses to the assistant director of nursing, and offer a structured setting to care for patients. Licensed Practical Nurse positions offer general direct nursing care to individuals within structured care settings.


Health Service Worker/Trainee positions provide personal and nursing care related to the treatment, habilitation and rehabilitation of patients.


Mental Health Therapists support the inpatient facility as part of the multidisciplinary treatment team and conduct clinical assessments, treatment, consultation, referral and education according to patient needs.


Food Service Workers and Cooks prepare meals for patients, guests, customers and employees by tableside or cafeteria-style, and assist with general maintenance and housekeeping.


Housekeepers serve to complete custodial tasks and the maintenance of cleaning and linen supply inventories.


Those interested in any of these positions are encouraged to register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-558-9118.


Job seekers are encouraged to visit the DHHR’s website for a full list of open positions throughout the state, as it is updated weekly with new information and career opportunities.

You just read:

DHHR To Host Virtual Hiring Event at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.