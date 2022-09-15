DHHR To Host Virtual Hiring Event at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will host a virtual hiring event from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on September 22, 2022 for various positions at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital, located in Weston.

The virtual event will interview for the following positions:





Registered Nursing positions at Sharpe Hospital range from entry level patient care to charge nurses to the assistant director of nursing, and offer a structured setting to care for patients. Licensed Practical Nurse positions offer general direct nursing care to individuals within structured care settings.

Health Service Worker/Trainee positions provide personal and nursing care related to the treatment, habilitation and rehabilitation of patients.

Mental Health Therapists support the inpatient facility as part of the multidisciplinary treatment team and conduct clinical assessments, treatment, consultation, referral and education according to patient needs.

Food Service Workers and Cooks prepare meals for patients, guests, customers and employees by tableside or cafeteria-style, and assist with general maintenance and housekeeping.

Housekeepers serve to complete custodial tasks and the maintenance of cleaning and linen supply inventories.

Those interested in any of these positions are encouraged to register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-558-9118.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the

DHHR’s website

for a full list of open positions throughout the state, as it is updated weekly with new information and career opportunities.