Young Dirty Bastard tours with Wu-Tang and Nas while teasing his upcoming album release
Young Dirty Bastard takes the stage with Wu-Tang Clan and proves his father's legacy lives on.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist Young Dirty Bastard is creating a legacy of his own while continuing to expand on the influence of his legendary father, Ol' Dirty Bastard. Being Ol' Dirty Bastard's eldest son, RZA's nephew and GZA’s cousin, Young Dirty Bastard (YDB) was constantly influenced and inspired and regularly surrounded by members of the Wu-Tang Clan.
Fresh off the BET Awards stage from performing live with Mariah Carey and Latto on the Fantasy remix, Young Dirty Bastard is currently on a 25-city tour with Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes called “N.Y. State of Mind.” The tour will wrap up on October 4th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Up next for YDB is his first single, “BarSun,” on September 23, 2022, off his upcoming album “Brooklyn’s My Blood Type,” which will drop 2/22/23. Both are certain to excite listeners with their magnetic sounds and intoxicating lyrics.
Past music experience includes hypnotic live performances with Wu-Tang Clan, in addition to his infectious tracks off his previous mixtape. He has also collaborated with Wiz Khalifa and Ghostface Killah on a soundtrack from the featured film “The Man with the Iron Fists.”
Destined to carve his path, Young Dirty Bastard has been featured live on the Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, NPR Tiny Desk, and Hot 97 Summer Jam with an exceptional hologram performance with his father himself.
Untamed, enticing, and unpredictable, Young Dirty Bastard knows how to keep his fans wanting more, all while paying homage to the streets and people of New York. He is passionate about his city and uses the art of lyrical tease to make sure listeners are aware of his love for the New York streets.
Music is not his only passion; he has also released a signature, Young Dirty Brew Drink, and is actively involved in the community. Upcoming projects include working with the local council in Brooklyn to get a street and park renamed in honor of his father, where his mural is located in Bed-Stuy.
Serving as a catalyst for all to embrace a New York state of mind and indulge in the magnetic lure of his lyrics and beats, Young Dirty Bastard tracks hit differently, drawing the listener in with rhythms that will leave every eardrum craving more.
About Young Dirty Bastard
Bar-Sun Unique Jones was born on April 9, 1989, and is known as his stage Young Dirty Bastard. He is an American rapper, hip-hop artist, and son of the legendary Ol' Dirty Bastard. Currently, he is on a 25-city tour titled “N.Y. State of Mind” with Wu Tang-Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes, has an upcoming NFT music marketplace, “Dynisty” and several Brooklyn community acknowledgments and projects while continuing his father’s legacy.
