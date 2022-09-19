AOG Wealth Management Announces New Firm Logo Reflecting Company's New Location and Focus
AOG Wealth Management Announces New Firm Logo Reflecting Company's New Location and Consistent Focus on Helping Clients Lead Abundant LivesRESTON, VA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOG Wealth Management, an established company in the Finance Industry, has launched a new logo that resonates with a fresh contemporary look. This updated logo incorporates the AOG letters inside an open frame. The frame identifies AOG's solid and dependable framework over the past 25 years, while the sides open to reflect AOG's innovative and expanding investment strategies that go well beyond the normal stock and bond portfolio. The change to a more vibrant green also reflects AOG’s vitality and growth, with a subtle nod to AOG’s future in the arrow at the tip of the letter G.
During the past 25 years, AOG Wealth Management has been providing a customized, intelligent approach to financial planning & investment management in Northern Virginia. As an independent firm, AOG works exclusively for your best interests, providing an alternative to the Wall Street firms.
"In 2021 AOG Wealth Management launched a dynamic new venture entitled AOG 2030 which unveiled financial planning, multiple tax mitigation investment strategies for Accredited Investors and our signature endowment style model portfolios. The new logo and refreshed website are symbols of our enhanced services." -Fred Baerenz, President and CEO AOG Wealth Management
Energized by this AOG 2030 venture, and AOG's recent relocation, AOG has expanded its staff and broadened its target market. Combining personalized services with online investment and budgeting tools, AOG works to keep pace with today's digital marketplace. New clients looking for Wealth Management Services are more tech savvy and looking for a different client experience, so with the availability of virtual meetings and online investment and budgeting programs, AOG has kept pace with the needs of this younger, more diverse clientele. The new AOG logo helps accent the AOG experience from brand to website to social media to office space – it captures the dynamic new AOG experience.
