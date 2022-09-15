Bill to Increase Allowance to Veterans with Certain Service-Connected Disabilities Now Law

Trenton – In an effort to provide further assistance to disabled veterans, legislation sponsored by Senator Linda Greenstein was signed into law today by Governor Murphy.

The law, formerly S-1536, will increase the annual payments by the State to veterans with certain wartime service-connected disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The payments will be distributed on a monthly basis.

“Veterans with service-connected disabilities sacrificed so much to protect our country and deserve compensation for their efforts,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “Several decades have gone by since these payments to veterans have been increased. Considering the exponential increases seen in cost of living over the years, this is unacceptable. While the increase of compensation in this bill cannot fully repay the sacrifice our disabled veterans gave, it can hopefully provide some aid as they live out the rest of their lives.”

Under the law, veterans who have sustained a total loss of sight, have paraplegia and permanent paralysis of lower parts of the body, have osteochondritis and permanent loss of the use of both legs, have hemiplegia and permanent paralysis of one leg and one arm or either side of the body, have had both hands, both feet, or one hand and one foot amputated, or have lost the use of both feet or both legs due to military service will be entitled to an increase in their allowance.