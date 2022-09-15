A5 Recognized Leader In Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards
We always innovate, empower, and evolve to lead digital transformation for our clients across multiple industries using Salesforce multi-cloud products.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salesforce recently announced its Partner Innovation Awards, and A5 made it to the top-level partners demonstrating excellence in innovation in the media sector.
— Vinay Kruttiventi CEO, A5
"It's a great honor to be recognized with this innovation award. This once again demonstrates our excellence in innovating solutions for our clients and we’re thrilled to continue our long-standing successes in partnership with Salesforce.", explains Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.
A5 was selected as the consulting winner in the Industry Cloud Solution Awards' for Media and Entertainment category for work with Politico in transforming their sales processes and increasing their business efficiency. Politico had been a Salesforce customer but wanted to streamline their processes and update their Salesforce orgs with more advanced CPQ features to improve their customer experience. In the age of digital media, the company wanted to stay connected and close to its customers. The range of products and services available to customers was cumbersome, not offering the perfect customer experience that today's digital readers want.
"A5 helped to streamline our sales processes to enhance our productivity. They are true experts in the field of digital transformation with strong business and technical acumen and focus on client satisfaction,” said Thao Sperling, Senior Manager, Business Solutions at Politico.
"We always innovate, empower, and evolve to lead digital transformation for our clients across multiple industries using Salesforce multi-cloud products. This recognition further strengthens our commitment towards our customers and their end-users," adds Vinay Kruttiventi.
“Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners, such as A5, help customers grow faster and reach further in this new digital economy,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances and Channels, Salesforce. “Salesforce partners are integral to enabling digital transformation and driving customer success.”
Salesforce partners such as A5 are part of the growing Salesforce economy. According to a study by IDC, it is projected to produce 9.3 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026. The study finds that Salesforce is driving massive gains for its partner ecosystem, which will see $6.19 in profits for every $1 Salesforce makes by 2026. Salesforce has also found that over 90% of its customers use partner apps and experts.
The tenth annual Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contribution Salesforce partners have made across clouds, industries, and the broader partner program – including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers, and ISV partners. Please see here for a complete list of this year's Partner Innovation Award winners.
About A5: A5 is an award-winning Salesforce Ventures Portfolio Company, specializing in multi-cloud transformations. A5 has deep experience in the Manufacturing Auto and Engineering, Financial Services, Communications, Media & Technology, and Consumer Business Services industries. With many IPs, accelerators, and industry specific solutions, A5 helps customers across the globe in their Digital Transformation journey. A5 consistently delivers successful transformations as witnessed by its 5/5 CSAT score for customers across all industries. With over 18 years of experience in the Prospect to Cash space, A5 is the most preferred Transformation and Services Salesforce partner for businesses across the globe.
