CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Bastrop County, David Michael Vocal was arrested on August 24 for one count of possession of child pornography. Child Exploitation Unit investigators executed a search warrant at Vocal’s residence, where he was located and arrested. Investigators seized multiple digital media devices to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit. Vocal admitted ownership of the accounts and the existence of contraband material on his tablet and cell phone when being interviewed by investigators. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to a DropBox account.

In Bexar County, Dost Mohammed Mohammed Omar was arrested on September 1 for one count of promotion of child pornography. Child Exploitation Unit investigators also executed a search warrant at Omar’s residence where numerous electronic devices were seized and will be examined. The case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report.

In Bexar County, Mark Daniel Malow, was arrested on August 31 on one count of possession of child pornography. Child Exploitation Unit investigators executed a search warrant at Mallow’s residence, where Mallow was located and arrested. Mallow was interviewed and admitted to sending/receiving images of child pornography using his Snapchat account and also admitted to collecting child pornography for the past three years. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report.

In Coryell County, Christopher Mastin was sentenced on September 7 after entering a plea of guilty to ten counts of possession with the intent to promote child pornography. Mastin was sentenced to 20 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on count 1, and 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on counts 2 through 10. Count 1 and counts 2 through 10 are to run consecutively. This investigation resulted from a NCEMC CyberTipline referral.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT

In Bexar County, Lavonte Oneal Parker was served an arrest warrant on one count of human trafficking on September 2, after the case was referred from the Dallas Police Department. The case involved a minor female who had been trafficked by three different individuals over a 30-day period. OAG Human Trafficking investigators served the arrest warrant at the Bexar County Jail, where Parker is currently incarcerated on unrelated felony charges.

In Bexar County, Shiron Walter Hughes was arrested on one count of human trafficking on September 1, after the case was referred from the Dallas Police Department. The case involved a minor female who was transported from San Antonio to Dallas by traffickers. The OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit executed the arrest. Bond is currently set for $200,000.

MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL UNIT

In Dallas County, Slade Christopher Brown was sentenced on August 25 for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Brown was sentenced to 48 months incarceration, to be followed by three years’ supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $703,942 to Medicaid and $11,170,891 to Medicare. In November 2018, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. This was a joint strike force case to include both the FBI and HHS-OIG and was prosecuted by AUSA Donna Max of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Dallas.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bexar County, John Gamez, a confirmed Mexican Mafia gang member, was arrested on September 7 for a supervised release violation related to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Jacob Carrizales was arrested on September 6 on an outstanding warrant for violating the terms of his parole. Carrizales was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 5 years of probation in 2022.

In Bexar County, Sergio Garcia, a confirmed Oak Cliff Town gang member, was arrested on August 31 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a misdemeanor assault charge. Garcia was previously convicted of aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation, and manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance, and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Justin Sayers was arrested on August 31 for an outstanding warrant for a supervised release violation. Sayers was previously convicted for possession of child pornography and sentenced to 70 months in federal prison and 240 months of supervised release. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with this arrest.

In Bexar County, Jaclyne Santibanez was arrested on August 25 for violating the terms of her parole by using narcotics and not abiding by residency restrictions. Santibanez was previously convicted for assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and sentenced to 5 years probation. Probation was revoked in 2020 and Santibanex was then sentenced to 5 years in prison.

In Brazoria County, Randy Harrod was arrested on August 30 on an outstanding warrant for a supervised release violation relating to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Caldwell County, Arthur Ortiz was arrested on September 7 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report. Ortiz was previously convicted for sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 6 years in prison. Additionally, Ortiz was on parole for two counts of assault of a family or household member with previous conviction and assault family violence with previous conviction.

In Dallas County, Christopher Lawrence Kirbie, a confirmed Aryan Brotherhood gang member, was arrested on August 30 for outstanding warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. Kirbie also had outstanding arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, along with the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Dallas Police Department assisted with the arrest.

In Dallas County, Kayla Justil Myers was arrested on August 30 for an outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen firearm and harboring a fugitive from justice. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force along with the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Dallas Police Department assisted with the arrest.

In Dallas County, Johnny Jennings was arrested on August 30 for violating his parole. Jennings was previously convicted of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance, intoxicated assault, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This arrest was in response to a Crime Stopper referral.

In Ellis County, Damian Cloud Corbin was arrested on September 2 on an outstanding warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury. Ellis County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this arrest.

In Galveston County, Donovan Pollard was arrested on September 6 on outstanding warrants for three counts of possession of child pornography. Pollard also had an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

In Galveston County, Matthew Yargee was arrested on August 31 on an outstanding warrant for assault causing bodily injury and family violence. The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Galveston County, Bryce Hynson, a confirmed Westside Bloods gang member, was arrested on August 31 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring new charges. Hynson also had outstanding warrants for prohibited substances and items in a correctional or civil commitment facility. Hynson was previously convicted for possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 4 years in prison. The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Galveston County, James Robert Kelly was arrested on August 31 for an outstanding warrant for trademark counterfeiting >=$30,000<$150,000. The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Galveston County, Deion Richardson was arrested on August 29 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Harris County, Landon Lee Park was arrested on September 7 on outstanding warrants for false statements during purchase of firearms and aiding and abetting false statements during the purchase of firearms. This arrest was made with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), United States Marshals Service in Houston and Galveston, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Robert Edward Martin was arrested on September 2 for failure to maintain sex offender registration requirements and a corresponding warrant for failure to comply as a sex offender. Martin had previously been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 9 years in prison.

In Harris County, Eric Wayne Votaw was arrested on September 1 for violating the terms of his parole. Votaw was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Harris County, Gerald Brooks was arrested on August 30 for failing to comply with mandated sex offender registration requirements. Brooks was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 10 years of probation as well as indecency with a child by contact, and he was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

In Harris County, Darrell Wayne Broussard Jr., a confirmed 44 Acres Homes gang member, was arrested on August 29 on outstanding warrants for unlawful carrying of a weapon with felony conviction and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Broussard also had warrants for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, fraudulent use of identifying information, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Kerr County, May Vang was arrested on August 25 for violating the terms of her parole by failing to self-surrender. Vang was previously convicted of dangerous drugs and sentenced to an undetermined number of years in prison.

In Llano County, Reyes Garcia, Jr. was arrested on August 24 after violating the terms of his parole by incurring monitor violations. Garcia was previously convicted for assault of a public servant and sentenced to 5 years of probation. After his probation was revoked, Garcia was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

In Smith County, Byron Demon Tilley was arrested on September 2 on an outstanding warrant for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Smith County, Douglas Lashun Pryor was arrested on September 2 on an outstanding warrant for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Smith County, David Lloyd Stanley was arrested on August 30 on an outstanding warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Smith County, Jesus Flores, Jr., a confirmed Texas Syndicate gang member, was arrested on August 25 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring new charges and failing a urinalysis. Flores also had outstanding warrants for escaping while arrested or confined. Flores was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The arrest was made after a request for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and with the aid of the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Smith County, Molly Leanne Cole was arrested on August 24 on an outstanding warrant for manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance. The arrest was made after a request for assistance from the Tyler Police Department and with the help of the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Tarrant County, David Grant Krug was arrested on September 6 on an outstanding warrant for online solicitation of a minor.

In Wood County, Victor Enrique Garza was arrested on August 25 for violating the terms of his parole by failing a urinalysis. Garza also had an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a habitation. Garza was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to 20 years in prison. This arrest was made after a request for assistance from the Smith County Sherriff’s Office and with the aid of the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.