IQ Fiber Announces Significant Network Expansion

Company to invest $45 million as it expands to Jacksonville Beach, Beauclerc, Mandarin, Town of Orange Park, Fleming Island

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, Northeast Florida’s only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider, announces it is bringing its 100% fiber-optic network to Jacksonville Beach, Beauclerc, and Mandarin along with its first projects in Clay County – the Town of Orange Park and Fleming Island.

“We are excited to bring a modern internet choice to tens of thousands of additional Jacksonville area residents” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “IQ Fiber is Northeast Florida’s only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider and we’re proud to make this significant investment right here in our own community.”

IQ Fiber recently activated the first portion of its fiber-to-the-home network in San Jose Forest and its San Marco and Atlantic Beach networks will be coming online in multiple phases over the next several months. To support this rapid growth, the company has expanded its team to 50 local employees and recently opened a new Engineering and Technical Operations Center at 4502 Lenox Ave.

Design and engineering work for this expansion is already complete, and construction will begin over the next several weeks. Residents will be informed when network construction begins in their area, and they can also sign up for email updates at www.iqfiber.com.

IQ Fiber’s network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second. The network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available while supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

With average broadband usage increasing over 25% per year in the U.S., demand has increased for symmetrical speeds, reduced lag time and massive network capacity only fiber offers. IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no hidden fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber’s three service plans deliver symmetrical internet speeds between 250 and 1,000 Mbps, and whole-home Wi-Fi service with a simple app to manage connections and settings.

IQ Fiber, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and is bringing high-speed, state-of-the-art 100% fiber-optic internet to areas of Northeast Florida that do not currently have access to modern, symmetrical broadband services. IQ Fiber is privately funded and launched in August 2021. Residents across Northeast Florida can check for IQ Fiber availability by visiting www.iqfiber.com and clicking on “Get Connected.”

About IQ Fiber

IQ Fiber is Northeast Florida's only local fiber-optic internet service provider. Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is transforming the residential broadband market by offering a 100% fiber-optic network with a stress-free guarantee: no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps. Its network is supported by live, local customer service. IQ Fiber is backed by strong capital funding partners focused on rapidly expanding its residential fiber network across Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. For more information, visit www.iqfiber.com.

###

Maria Coppola, APR, CPRC IQ Fiber 9043123321 maria@coppolapr.com