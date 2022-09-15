Fortinet Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN for Third Consecutive Year

Fortinet is Positioned Highest in Ability to Execute for Two Years in a Row and Recognized for Completeness of Vision

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet was the first vendor to converge SD-WAN and security in one offering, which has become a foundational element of our SASE solution powered by a single operating system – FortiOS – to empower work-from-anywhere. Integrations with Universal ZTNA for secure application connectivity and AIOps to ensure superior user experience further set Fortinet Secure SD-WAN apart from the competition. We believe that our placement as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN is a testament to Fortinet’s ability to pioneer industry-leading innovations that converge networking and security and deliver solutions that stand as the foundation of network transformation.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced its position as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN. This marks the third year in a row that Fortinet has been recognized as a Leader for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and the second year in a row that Fortinet has placed highest in ability to execute in the quadrant with consistent recognition for completeness of vision.

With a rapidly growing SD-WAN customer base, organizations around the world depend on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as an essential resource to transform and secure the WAN. Fortinet continues to adapt the solution to enable organizations to deliver superior quality of experience to users, simplify architecture with accelerated security and networking convergence for both on-premises and cloud-delivered environments, and achieve operational efficiencies across all WAN and cloud edges.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN was designed to address modern complexity and threat exposure to support customers’ critical business needs. It is designed to evolve to future-proof and protect investments as customers embrace a digital-first journey and support work-from-anywhere. The solution delivers the following benefits:

Supports the seamless convergence of SD-WAN and AI-powered security using a single, consistent operating system – FortiOS. Fortinet uniquely delivers a unified security and management framework for users and networks based on ASIC accelerated SD-WAN, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and SASE to support high-performance automated prevention. SD-WAN network transformation initiatives require an evaluation of all internet-facing security as well as local segmentation and are best secured with Fortinet's powerful combination of deep SSL packet inspection and DNS/URL/Video filtering, AV, in-line sandbox, IPS, and IoT/OT security services.

With Fortinet, SD-WAN for connectivity, ZTNA for secure access, and enterprise-grade security for traffic inspection and protection can all be configured, orchestrated, and managed using the same centralized console. Accelerates an organization’s digital-first journey and seamless transition to SASE by enabling secure, high performance hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity.

SASE by enabling secure, high performance hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity. Enables the transition to secure SD-Branch with integrated network (LAN, WLAN, WWAN) and security (NGFW) components in a flexible small platform with unified management, which accelerates deployment and simplifies network architecture.

with integrated network (LAN, WLAN, WWAN) and security (NGFW) components in a flexible small platform with unified management, which accelerates deployment and simplifies network architecture. Facilitates the shift to 5G by ensuring reliable and secure wireless WAN . As LTE/4G/5G connectivity becomes a primary branch WAN link in branches of all kinds, there is a need to ensure the connections are reliable and secure. To do this, Fortinet provides tight integration with NGFW security services and SD-WAN in a single management console. As a result, wireless WAN links are secure and automated with unified policies and QoE.

. As LTE/4G/5G connectivity becomes a primary branch WAN link in branches of all kinds, there is a need to ensure the connections are reliable and secure. To do this, Fortinet provides tight integration with NGFW security services and SD-WAN in a single management console. As a result, wireless WAN links are secure and automated with unified policies and QoE. Enhances both IT and user experience by adding advanced capabilities through AIOps and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM).

Fortinet Remains Committed to Addressing Customer Needs

Earlier this year, Fortinet was named a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure for the third year in a row. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 12th September 2022

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 595,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

