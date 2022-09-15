Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu Academy Opens in Frisco, Texas

Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu Academy offers authentic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu self defense classes for adults and children from all experience levels.

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu Academy opened its doors on Aug. 24, 2022 at 8981 2nd St. #200, Frisco, Texas 75034 and offers a variety of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes for adults and children from all experience levels. Owner and head instructor Matt Jones is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Professor Matt Jones started his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training with Professor Evaldo Lima in 2004. During his time in Long Beach California, Matt was fortunate enough to train with Rodrigo Gracie, Royce Gracie and had the honor of meeting the legendary Helio Gracie. This experience greatly influenced Professor Matt's value in self defense, healthy diet, and learning in a positive atmosphere. Matt founded an authentic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy that focuses on adult and kids classes, small group classes, private lessons and competition teams. Additional classes include Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Wrestling and curriculum on gun and knife self defense. The kids program starts at age 5 and gives students an early focus on staying active and making positive life choices.

"A Jiu-Jitsu Professor in this discipline should lead and teach by example. They should participate in tournaments, regularly spar with their students and any newcomers with talent walking through the door. Honor those that came before by teaching those that come after," said Matt Jones.

Recent student tournament achievements in Frisco, Texas include:

2022: 9x Gold, 10x Silver and 5x Bronze medals for Jiu Jitsu World League, Texas

2021: Youth team took 2nd place for Jiu Jitsu World League Elite 8, Texas

2019: Adults team took 2nd place for Jiu Jitsu World League Elite 8, Texas

Matt uses his experience to inspire and propel his students to the next level of their practice in an enjoyable and positive Jiu-Jitsu journey.

Contact:

Diamondback Jiu-Jitsu

Matt Jones (Owner and Head Instructor)

Email: diamondbackbjj@gmail.com

Phone: 214-407-8641

Address: 8981 2nd St. #200, Frisco, Texas 75034

Website: https://diamondbackbjj.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DiamondbackJiuJitsu

Instagram: @diamondback_bjj and @prof_matt_jones

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCedaAzjVzjn8f2wc94zMpsA

