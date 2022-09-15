Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Overview, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027
The Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market to reach US$ 128.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.3% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global paper cups and paper plates market size reached a value of US$ 112.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 128.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.3% during 2022-2027.
Paper cups and paper plates refer to single-use, disposable containers used to serve foods and beverages, such as tea, coffee, and instant noodles. They are generally lined or coated with wax or plastic to prevent liquid from soaking or leaking through the paper. They are lightweight, recyclable, leakproof, hygienic, biodegradable, and thus more eco-friendly than their plastic or Styrofoam counterparts. They also offer convenience, durability, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to prevent the transfer of germs. As a result, paper cups and paper plates are widely utilized across commercial and institutional establishments, including cafes, schools, offices, hospitals, and other public spaces. India paper cups market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-paper-cups-market
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market Trends:
The rising consciousness regarding hygiene and sanitation among consumers represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Paper cups and plates are biodegradable and usually take less time to decompose than their plastic variants due to which they are rapidly gaining traction across the globe. In addition, with the growing environmental concerns, governments of various countries are taking favorable initiatives, such as the implementation of the ban on single-use plastics to promote the adoption of eco-friendly products. Along with this, the increasing fast-food consumption and the emerging on-the-go coffee culture due to hectic lifestyles and inflating consumer disposable incomes have accelerated the adoption of paper cups and plates for serving snacks and beverages. Furthermore, the shifting focus toward sustainable development has prompted prominent brands like Starbucks to replace plastic packaging with paper cups and paper plates. Besides this, the development of 100% recyclable or compostable paper disposables manufactured using fiber-based raw materials with enhanced features, such as heat resistance for oven applications, has catalyzed the market growth. Other factors, including the expanding travel and tourism industry, surging penetration of quick-service restaurants and coffee chains, rising westernization, rapid urbanization, and product innovations, are also creating a favorable market outlook.
Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the paper cups and paper plates market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• International Paper Company
• Dart Container Corporation
• Solo Cup Company LLC (Dart Container Corporation)
• Dixie Consumer Products LLC (Georgia-Pacific LLC)
• Hefty (Reynolds Consumer Products LLC)
• Huhtamäki Oyj
• F Bender Limited (Flo, Nupik and Dopla)
• Go-Pak UK Ltd. [SCG Packaging (SCGP)]
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the paper cups and paper plates market on the basis of product type, wall type and region.
Global Paper Cups Market Breakup:
Product Type
• Hot Paper Cups
• Cold Paper Cups
Wall Type
• Single Wall
• Double Wall
Global Paper Plates Market Breakup:
Product Type
• Heavy-duty paper plates
• Medium-duty paper plates
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
