RENOVA ENERGY STRENGTHENS SOLAR INITIATIVES THROUGH INVESTMENT BY SUNPOWER
SunPower Corporation has invested in Renova Energy CorporationPALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has purchased a minority share in Renova Energy Corporation to further their launch of best-in-class solar and battery storage products. Renova Energy was chosen from more than 400 dealers nationwide because of their exceptional national-caliber solar and battery storage installations and in-house, full-service solar plus battery maintenance and roofing divisions.
Renova Energy, a leading national, Coachella Valley, California-based, solar energy and battery storage installation company since 2006, has announced a further intensified partnership with SunPower after having been a leading SunPower Elite dealer since 2010.
“Since 2010, SunPower has recognized Renova Energy’s commitment to bringing renewable energy to every rooftop in our current territory,” said Vincent Battaglia, CEO and Founder of Renova Energy. ”This investment comes at the right time for the solar industry to reach new heights, allowing us to continue bringing the most powerful and efficient solar and battery storage technology to homes and businesses in the Southwest,” continues Battaglia.
Renova Energy has installed nearly 10,000 rooftop solar and battery microgrid systems in the Coachella Valley and the surrounding areas, producing nearly $50 million annually in energy savings for homeowners and businesses in their community. This investment by SunPower will only magnify the rate at which Renova Energy will provide local and surrounding communities with energy independence and financial savings, allowing them to more than double their portfolio in the next few years.
“Renova Energy is a stalwart in the solar industry and has long been an important partner for SunPower. The company’s success to-date is reflective of its commitment to delivering superior products and a great customer experience,” said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. “We are thrilled to support their growth through this investment and our continued work together.”
The strengthened joint forces of Renova Energy and SunPower will further both companies’ development for the most effective, efficient, and successful processes within the realm of the rapidly evolving solar energy industry. Year after year, SunPower has awarded Renova Energy with top dealer, design, and installation accolades, and by announcing this investment, the company’s full support and confidence stands behind Renova Energy.
“Our close partnership with SunPower has always been one of our major competitive edges in this industry,” said Battaglia. “Renova provides best-in-class service and installations, and SunPower brings the best-in-class technology. Furthering our partnership in this way just makes sense for the rooftop solar and battery storage industry and the communities we serve.”
About Renova Energy
Since 2006, Renova Energy Corporation has served the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas with superior rooftop solar and battery storage for nearly 10,000 homes and commercial properties. Now exceeding 300 local employees and a fleet larger than 100 vehicles, Renova Energy continues to dominate the solar industry and looks aggressively towards the future for further expansion. Renova Energy’s tenacity earned the first-ever accreditation by the North American Board of Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) and remains one of only 11 in the entire nation. For more information about solar and battery storage for your home or business, visit us at renovaenergy.com.
Media Contacts
Renova Energy
Emily Langenbahn, Policy and Public Relations Manager
(760) 984-4974
elangenbahn@renovaenergy.com
