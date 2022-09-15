Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,763 in the last 365 days.

Papua New Guinea National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest regards to the people of Papua New Guinea in honor of the 47th anniversary of your independence this September 16.

The bilateral relationship between the United States and Papua New Guinea is based on our shared values and respect for one another. We will advance our cooperation on issues such as good governance, regional security, climate change, and preserving Papua New Guinea’s precious biodiversity. We value our partnership with Papua New Guinea and are looking forward to deepening our collaboration to ensure a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Please accept my best wishes as you celebrate this special day of independence.

You just read:

Papua New Guinea National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.