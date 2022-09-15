Papua New Guinea National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest regards to the people of Papua New Guinea in honor of the 47th anniversary of your independence this September 16.

The bilateral relationship between the United States and Papua New Guinea is based on our shared values and respect for one another. We will advance our cooperation on issues such as good governance, regional security, climate change, and preserving Papua New Guinea’s precious biodiversity. We value our partnership with Papua New Guinea and are looking forward to deepening our collaboration to ensure a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Please accept my best wishes as you celebrate this special day of independence.