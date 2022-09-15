HIPOST - Best At What I Do - The Secret of Hip Hop's Best New Artist

HIPOST, Hip Hop Artist HIPOST, Hip Hop Artist HIPOST, Hip-Hop Artist HIPOST, Hip-Hop Artist

Hip Hop Artist HIPOST Drops New Album "Best At What I Do" (B.A.W.I.D) and Visuals for "On The Contrary"

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIPOST, An hip hop artist from Los Angeles, CA who now resides in Orange County, CA, began his rap career in 2007 with the renowned label The Ruff Ryders. As a solo artist HIPOST dropped “Gift Of Gabb," through Ruff Ryders and toured with r E-40, Too Short, Juvenile and the Clipse to name a few. HIPOST is back with a new album “Best at what I do” and visuals for “On the Contrary." Best known for his single "Livin it up" featuring R&B platinum recording group Jagged Edge that did well on the billboard charts.

HIPOST has returned to the music industry with a new album "Best At What I Do" (B.A.W.I.D) and visuals for "On the Contrary." HIPOST's music possesses a Hip Hop feel-good-party vibe, with solid mainstream appeal. HIPOST's music is now available on all major platforms. Stay up on everything HIPOST through Instagram and Facebook.

The secret of hiphop's best new artist of 2022 - HIPOST "On the contrary" (Official video)