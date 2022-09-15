HIPOST - Best At What I Do - The Secret of Hip Hop's Best New Artist

HIPOST, Hip Hop Artist

HIPOST, Hip Hop Artist

HIPOST, Hip Hop Artist

HIPOST, Hip Hop Artist

HIPOST, Hip-Hop Artist

HIPOST, Hip-Hop Artist

HIPOST, Hip-Hop Artist

HIPOST, Hip-Hop Artist

Hip Hop Artist HIPOST Drops New Album "Best At What I Do" (B.A.W.I.D) and Visuals for "On The Contrary"

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIPOST, An hip hop artist from Los Angeles, CA who now resides in Orange County, CA, began his rap career in 2007 with the renowned label The Ruff Ryders. As a solo artist HIPOST dropped “Gift Of Gabb," through Ruff Ryders and toured with r E-40, Too Short, Juvenile and the Clipse to name a few. HIPOST is back with a new album “Best at what I do” and visuals for “On the Contrary." Best known for his single "Livin it up" featuring R&B platinum recording group Jagged Edge that did well on the billboard charts.

HIPOST has returned to the music industry with a new album "Best At What I Do" (B.A.W.I.D) and visuals for "On the Contrary." HIPOST's music possesses a Hip Hop feel-good-party vibe, with solid mainstream appeal. HIPOST's music is now available on all major platforms. Stay up on everything HIPOST through Instagram and Facebook.

Rive Music Video Team
Rive Music Video Promotion
+1 908-601-1409
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

The secret of hiphop's best new artist of 2022 - HIPOST "On the contrary" (Official video)

You just read:

HIPOST - Best At What I Do - The Secret of Hip Hop's Best New Artist

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rive Music Video Team
Rive Music Video Promotion
+1 908-601-1409
Company/Organization
Rive Music Video Promotion
30 Portland Rd #A4
Highlands, New Jersey, 07732
United States
+1 908-601-1409
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MUSIC VIDEO PROMOTION, DISTRIBUTION, SUBMISSION & PUBLICITY Rive Music Video is the first and the industry leader in Music Video Promotion, Distribution and Submission Services. We work with major and independent labels, and A list and Indie Artists, and are referred by MTV & BET. We service all genres of music: Hip-Hop, Rock, Indie, R&B, Pop, Metal, EDM, Country, Christian, Gospel, Reggae, World, Alternative, Blues, Folk, Americana... With over 30 years' experience, Rive distributes the best in new Music Video content to national broadcast, regional broadcast, OTT streaming channels, retail pools, DJ pools, blogs, podcasts, curated playlists, online music magazines and websites. We work with programmers across the country, as well as internationally, and are experts in creating awareness for the artists who are creating the best music breaking onto the scene! Rive Music Video - The Industry experts in Music Video Distribution, Promotion, Submissions and Publicity.

https://rivevideo.com

More From This Author
HIPOST - Best At What I Do - The Secret of Hip Hop's Best New Artist
Hendricks 2.0 Releases "Feel Like Ye"- A Lifestyle Fueled by Confidence and Power
Artist KaJ Loud Draws on Real Life Experience to Create Powerful Music
View All Stories From This Author